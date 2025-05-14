Universal Music Group and Apple Music announce Sound Therapy

Apple Music is joining forces with Universal Music Group (UMG) to introduce Sound Therapy, an innovative audio wellness collection designed to help listeners attain clearer focus, deeper relaxation, and better sleep.

“For years, elevating music’s role in health and wellbeing has been a strategic priority for UMG, linked to a potentially significant commercial opportunity, as well as something that our chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian, and the entire management team are passionate about,” said Michael Nash, UMG’s executive vice president and chief digital officer. “Given Apple’s leadership at the intersection of health and technology, the launch of Sound Therapy represents an important validation of our innovative, science-led Sollos initiative. We look forward to working closely with the team at Apple to expand the ways that music can be harnessed to improve the wellness benefits for its users.”

“Every day, people around the world make Apple Music part of their daily routine, and we’ve seen incredible engagement around our personalized mood playlists and the new Apple Music Chill radio station,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head. “Now, with Sound Therapy, we’re proud to work alongside UMG and Sollos to bring a new listening experience to Apple Music — one that’s grounded in artistry, shaped by innovation, and designed to support wellness.”

Available exclusively on Apple Music, Sound Therapy blends songs subscribers already know and love with special sound waves designed to enhance users’ daily routines, while retaining the artist’s original vision. Backed by scientific research and powered by UMG’s proprietary audio technologies, Sound Therapy harnesses the power of sound waves, psychoacoustics, and cognitive science to help listeners relax or focus the mind.

The collection was crafted by a team of producers, scientists, and audio engineers at Sollos, a groundbreaking music-wellness venture incubated within UMG’s London offices. Sound Therapy features extended, instrumental, and reimagined versions of popular tracks from acclaimed artists such as Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Ludovico Einaudi, AURORA, Jhené Aiko, Chelsea Cutler, and Jeremy Zucker, providing a premium listening experience.

Sound Therapy features three categories: Focus, Relax, and Sleep. Songs have been enhanced with auditory beats or colored noise to help encourage specific brain responses. Gamma waves and white noise — a whoosh-like combination of every sound frequency — may help with focusing; theta waves could aid in relaxation; and delta waves and pink noise — a deeper, gentler variation akin to rain or wind — might assist in achieving better sleep. A dreamy version of Katy Perry’s “Double Rainbow,” for example, could help listeners drift off to sleep, while an Imagine Dragons track might help them tackle a to-do list. Learn more about Sound Therapy from Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Apple has long been committed to enabling its customers to lead healthier, more active lives through offerings like Apple Watch, HealthKit, and Apple Fitness+. The company will work closely with Sollos and UMG to further establish scientific evidence supporting music and audio for improved wellbeing, and finding inclusive ways to bring these benefits to people around the world.

Maintain Focus

The Focus category is designed to support improved cognitive performance and concentration, tapping into the power of gamma auditory beats to help listeners get in the mindset to achieve optimum focus. White noise masks distracting sounds, aiming to help listeners stay in the moment.