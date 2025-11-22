UNDP and Tony Blair Institute Join Forces To Boost Zambia’s Digital and Development Transformation

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the United Nations Development Programme have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in accelerating Zambia’s digital transformation, sustainable development, and public sector innovation.

The MoU, signed by UNDP Resident Representative Dr. James Wakiaga and TBI Country Director Maria Mkandawire, will strengthen joint support to government in areas such as digital inclusion, innovation, investment promotion, climate-resilient agriculture, and resilient health systems.

The partnership brings together two organisations with a strong track record of supporting national development priorities. UNDP’s mandate to advance sustainable development and strengthen national systems, combined with TBI’s expertise in policy delivery and government advisory support, positions this collaboration as a powerful catalyst for Zambia’s next generation of reforms and public service innovation.

“Zambia stands at a critical moment, with bold aspirations for digital governance, green growth, and inclusive human development.”, Dr James Wakiaga highlights. Further noting that “This partnership with TBI allows us to accelerate these ambitions by bringing together our combined strengths in policy support, innovation, and implementation. Together, we are building systems, skills, and opportunities that will empower communities, especially young people and women, to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Maria Mkandawire, TBI Country Director, expressed alignment with this shared vision for impact, saying, “TBI is committed to supporting the Government of Zambia to deliver the next wave of transformation. Our collaboration with UNDP is grounded in a shared belief that Zambia can be a leader in digital governance, agricultural innovation, and sustainable development. This MoU sets the stage for a future where government systems work better, investments flow more effectively, and public services reach every citizen, no matter where they live.

The MoU establishes the framework for deeper cooperation in key areas identified jointly with the Government of Zambia, including:

Digital transformation and digital inclusion to improve public sector performance, expand connectivity, and empower rural communities with digital tools and skills.

Innovation and public sector capability development to help government institutions adopt forward-looking solutions to complex development challenges.

Investment promotion aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, enabling Zambia to attract high-impact capital and expand job opportunities.

Strengthening resilient and sustainable health systems, including technology-enabled service delivery, rural health facility electrification, and improved data systems.

Climate-resilient agriculture and rural development, supporting farmers with better market access, productivity tools, and sustainable practices.

The signing of the MoU signals a renewed commitment to support Zambia’s reform agenda through practical, scalable, and citizen-centred innovations. By combining resources, knowledge, and global networks, UNDP and TBI will help government unlock new opportunities for economic and social transformation, ensuring long-term transformation for Zambia’s people.

Images and press release: UNDP Zambia