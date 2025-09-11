TowerXchange Africa 2025 – INFRATEL Deploys iLOQ Smart Locks

At Day 1 of TowerXchange Africa 2025, INFRATEL announced a major milestone in enhancing security and operational efficiency across its tower sites with the deployment of iLOQ Smart Locks. The first phase batch has already been delivered in Zambia, marking the beginning of a new era of digital access management for critical infrastructure.

Why iLOQ is a Game-Changer:

iLOQ is a Finnish innovation and brand name created to evoke ideas of intimacy, security, and innovation. The company specialises in self-powered smart-locking solutions that require no batteries, electricity, or internet connection. Instead, iLOQ’s clever technology harvests the energy needed to unlock directly from the key action or from the NFC signal of a smartphone, ensuring maintenance-free, secure access management with real-time audit trails.

This solution will transform tower site access and management through:

Smart Key & App-Based Access – Unlock sites with either a smart key or a smartphone, with iLOQ’s app offering powerful features to optimise access and enhance user experience. No Batteries, No Electricity, No Internet Required – With no need for batteries or external power sources, the locks install quickly, eliminate maintenance costs, and remain reliable even during power outages. Enhanced Security & Key Management – Transitioning from manual to digital key management ensures an audit trail of all site access, while removing the risks associated with traditional key duplication.

Strategic Engagement

On the sidelines of the summit, INFRATEL CEO, Dr. Evans Silavwe, met with Mr. Ivan Roman, Emerging Markets Director at iLOQ, to celebrate this milestone and firm up plans for the next deployment phase. Their discussions underscored the value of this long-term engagement and its impact on strengthening tower site security and efficiency.

Driving the Future of Tower Operations

By adopting the iLOQ smart lock solution, INFRATEL is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and security in the telecoms infrastructure space. This strategic deployment reflects INFRATEL’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to drive operational excellence and ensure the reliability of Zambia’s digital backbone.