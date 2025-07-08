TICON Africa 2025 Opens ICT Award Nominations

This year’s anticipated annual Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) Conference will be honouring top ICT professionals during its lavish gala dinner on the last day of the summit.

TICON Africa’s Conference will be held at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, between 20 and 22 August 2025. The deadline for nominations is on 25 July so companies and colleagues are encouraged to put their most outstanding ICT professionals and companies forward.

David Gowu, TICON Africa President, says the awards are vital for encouraging new talent in the industry. “As we look towards the future under the theme of the ‘Empowering Africa’s Tech Future: Innovation, Standards, and Global Influence, we feel that it is vital that we inspire ICT professionals across the continent to help drive Africa forward in this exciting new era,” he says.

The awards are set to be bestowed on the best of the best in the industry in the following categories:

ICT Professional of the Year

Honouring an individual who has significantly advanced the ICT profession through leadership, research, or innovation in a member country.

Young ICT Trailblazer (Under 35)

Awarded to a young professional demonstrating exceptional skill, leadership, and promise in the tech field in a member country.

Women in Tech Excellence Award

Celebrating the achievements of a woman driving change, innovation, and leadership in ICT in a member country.

Public Sector ICT Innovation Award

Recognising a government department or agency using ICT innovatively to improve public service delivery in a member country.

AI & Emerging Tech Innovation Award

Recognising cutting-edge work in Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain, or other frontier technologies in Africa

Startup of the Year

Awarded to a tech startup (under three years old) showing promise through disruptive innovation and early success in a member country.

Social Impact through ICT Award

Highlighting ICT initiatives that have positively impacted communities and advanced digital inclusion.

Excellence in Cybersecurity Award

For organisations or professionals showing outstanding performance and leadership in securing digital infrastructure.

ICT Company of the Year

Recognising a company in a member country demonstrating exceptional innovation, growth, and impact in the African ICT sector.

Lifetime Achievement in ICT

Honouring a career of distinguished service and contribution to Africa’s ICT landscape from a member country in several countries.

Professional Body of the Year

This award honours the national professional ICT body in a member country that has made the most significant contribution to advancing the mission and objectives of TICON Africa.

Last year’s ICT Professional of the Year Award went to Christopher Lalusha, Director of Information and Communications Technology at the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) in Zambia.

Lalusha has made remarkable strides in the digital space across multiple African countries. His achievements at NAPSA revolutionised claim and payment processing, earning him the Digital Champion of the Year title.

As Group CIO of Fidelity Bank Ghana and Equity Group Holdings in Kenya, Christopher drove digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT governance, leading to Equity Group’s recognition as the top bank in East Africa. His innovations in cloud strategy and open APIs have set a new standard in ICT.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the individuals shaping Africa’s digital future. Submit your nominations today and help us honour the pioneers and leaders of African ICT!” says Gowu.

The deadline for submissions is 25 July 2025 and details are available at 2025 Conference Awards – TICON Africa