The Mobile Economy 2025: 5G, AI and Connectivity Powering Global Growth

The GSMA’s Mobile Economy 2025 report underscores the transformative role of mobile connectivity as a global economic and social driver. Mobile technologies and services now generate 5.8% of global GDP, equal to $6.5 trillion, and are expected to reach nearly $11 trillion (8.4% of GDP) by 2030, powered by 5G, IoT and AI adoption.

By the end of 2024, 5.8 billion people were mobile subscribers, with 4.7 billion using mobile internet, a 58% penetration rate. Despite widespread 4G coverage, around 3.4 billion people remain unconnected, mostly in low- and middle-income countries, highlighting persistent affordability and digital literacy gaps. The industry continues to expand, with 5G now active in 121 markets and projected to surpass 4G adoption by 2028. 5G connections exceeded 2 billion in 2024 and will grow rapidly with cheaper smartphones and new spectrum allocations.

Key industry trends include:

5G-Advanced and Standalone (SA) networks gaining momentum, enabling ultra-fast connectivity and advanced enterprise solutions.

Energy efficiency emerging as a top priority, as energy costs account for 20% of operators’ expenses and sustainability expectations rise.

Artificial intelligence (AI) evolving from internal network optimisation to enterprise-focused products, unlocking new revenue streams.

Digital transformation driving enterprise investment, with cybersecurity, connectivity and AI identified as the top priorities.

The report also calls for effective spectrum policies to sustain innovation and growth, warning that poorly managed licensing could reduce the potential economic impact of 5G by 40%.

