Artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies have the potential to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action by bringing innovative approaches to inclusive and sustainable development where it is most needed. While these technologies are already being deployed across many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), there is not enough evidence of solutions that address the unique and pressing socio-economic and climate challenges of these contexts.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Impactful AI (“the Fund”) will provide grants and venture building support to small and growing enterprises1 that leverage AI and other emerging technologies, in conjunction with mobile technology, to have a positive impact on the lives of people in LMICs.

The Fund has four objectives:

To de-risk innovation by testing innovative use cases, partnerships and business models that target low-income and vulnerable communities in selected geographies To improve the sustainability and scalability of these digitally enabled solutions To learn about the key enablers, risks and challenges of AI adoption for such solutions To increase awareness of the role and potential of AI in LMICs and influence the development of enabling environments for AI-based socio-economic and climate impact driven innovations

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Impactful AI is funded by UK International Development from the UK government, and is supported by the GSMA and its members.

Through its partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), selected enterprises will receive a comprehensive support package, including:

Grant funding ranging from £100,000 to £250,000 for projects lasting 15 – 18 months

Tailored venture building support to strengthen solutions and business models

Facilitation of partnerships with mobile operators, public sector organisations, and other stakeholders

Peer learning opportunities to exchange knowledge with other innovators

Visibility and exposure through the GSMA’s global events, publications and online platforms, helping grantees connect with potential investors and partners

See the terms and conditions here and apply here.