TECNO Celebrates 10 Years in Zambia: A Decade of Innovation, Community, and Gratitude

TECNO Mobile is proud to commemorate 10 years of dedicated service and innovation in Zambia. Since entering the market, TECNO has become a household name, delivering cutting-edge yet accessible mobile technology that supports the needs of individuals, families, students, and entrepreneurs across the country. In celebration of this remarkable milestone, TECNO Zambia is launching a nationwide “10 for 10” campaign, a series of community-driven initiatives designed to express appreciation and give back to the people who have made the brand’s success possible.

“Ten is a big number for us,” said Chilambu Mofu, TECNO Zambia’s Marketing Manager. “The continuous support from the people of Zambia means everything. We are celebrating by giving back and committing to an even stronger presence in the years to come.”

Key Campaign Highlights:

• 10 for 10 University Initiative: TECNO will sponsor 10% of tuition fees for selected university students across Zambia, underscoring its commitment to youth empowerment and education.

• 10% Off Smartphones: Customers will enjoy a 10% discount on selected TECNO smartphones during the campaign period making premium devices more accessible than ever.

• Celebrity-led CSR Activations: Renowned Zambian personalities such as Macky 2 and Michie will spearhead community outreach efforts focused on education, health, and youth development.

Over the past decade, TECNO has grown from a mobile phone brand into a trusted partner in Zambia’s digital journey. From classrooms to clinics and from businesses to homes, TECNO devices have powered connectivity, learning, creativity, and progress.

“We are not just looking back at our achievements,” added Mofu. “We are looking forward to deeper community engagement, more innovation, and continuing to serve Zambia with excellence.” As TECNO celebrates this important chapter, the brand remains steadfast in its vision to build a smarter, more connected Zambia that is future ready.