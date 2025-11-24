24 November 2025
Newsfeed / Press Release

Sun King Targets Clean Energy for 200 Million People by 2030

Techtrends Zambiaby Techtrends Zambia

Sun King, the world’s largest off-grid solar  energy company, today announced a landmark commitment on stage at Global Citizen  NOW: Johannesburg 2025. The company will deploy over 50 million new solar kits  across Africa between 2026 and 2030, amounting to over $5.6 billion of solar  equipment, expanding clean energy access to 200 million people and adding 3.8 GW  (3,800 MW) of new solar capacity. 

These expansion plans will accelerate Africa’s clean-energy transition and Mission 300,  the World Bank and African Development Bank effort to bring electricity to 300 million  people by 2030. To put Sun King’s commitment in context, the 200 million people that  Sun King will serve is equivalent to two-thirds of the Mission 300 target and one-third of  the SDG7 goal.  

The announcement comes as global leaders gather in Johannesburg for the first G20  summit to take place on African soil, where South Africa’s G20 presidency will prioritise  efforts to help developing countries finance their shift to a low-carbon economy and  fund clean energy initiatives.  

“Off-grid solar is already scaling at unprecedented speed. Sun King grew from 10,000  kits a month in 2017 to over 330,000 kits a month today. By 2030, we expect to exceed  one million kits every month, bringing clean, affordable electricity to hundreds of  millions of people faster than ever before.” T. Patrick Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder, Sun  King 

A transformational commitment to scale distributed solar 

Sun King operates in 11 African countries, going house by house and business by  business to install solar kits designed and engineered in-house. Its products range from  entry-level solar kits that provide basic lighting and phone charging to multi-kilowatt solar inverter systems capable of powering large homes, modern businesses, schools,  and public health centres. 

Today, Sun King already provides light and power to 50 million people worldwide. Of  Sun King’s existing customers, 67% reported that they previously had no access to  electricity and depended on candles, kerosene lamps, or wood fires for basic lighting. 

Through Sun King’s flexible pay-as-you-go model, customers purchase their solar  systems via a loan that they repay over 12 to 24 months in daily, weekly, or monthly  instalments. Customers pay as little as $0.19 a day, via mobile money, for an entry level kit. This model lowers the financial barrier to clean energy and broadens access  among underserved communities. To date, Sun King has extended $1.4 billion in solar  financing to its customers across Africa. 

Through this expansion, Sun King will: 

  • Reach 200 million people with first-time or improved access to clean, affordable  electricity. 
  • Deploy 3.8 GW of new solar capacity — comparable to the output of three African coal power stations, but green, faster, and delivered directly to  households and businesses. 
  • Power 50 million homes, schools, health centres, and small businesses,  increasing Sun King’s cumulative total from 30 million to 80 million solar  products delivered. 
  • Create more than 45,000 new long-term jobs, bringing the company’s workforce  to nearly 90,000 people. 
  • Open 1,200 additional retail stores across Africa, expanding to a network of over  1,650 Sun King stores. 
  • Deliver 1 million solar kits every month by the end of 2030, up from 330,000 solar  kits today. 

“600 million Africans still live without the power they need. Off-grid solar is the fastest,  most affordable solution, creating jobs and driving growth. We’ve reached 50 million  people thanks to strong government and investor support, and scaling further will  require even closer partnership.” Dr. Wale Aboyade, Vice President Public Policy and  Government Affairs, Sun King 

A Roadmap for Expansion 

Sun King will deliver this commitment by growing its operations across the 11 African  countries where it already works and expanding into new markets with high energy access needs. The company will continue investing in rapid advances in solar  technology to bring ever more efficient systems to households and businesses. Sun  King will also deepen its partnerships with investors and expand consumer financing so 

that solar remains affordable, while directing more capital toward Africa’s green  transition. 

Techtrends Zambia

View all posts by Techtrends Zambia →

You might also like

Cellulant And Lusaka Chamber of Commerce Sign MoU To Digitize Payments For Businesses In Lusaka

𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧-𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Samsung has new (global) mobile president to grow smartphone division

JokkoLabs becomes member and partner of AfriLabs

Huawei P9 Lite is built for social media – Li Mao

Microsoft Philanthropies announces availability of Azure services for NGOs in Zambia

Zamtel’s Real Mahala reloaded

Airtel Zambia Holds AGM And Declares Dividends

Africa’s Financial Industry Gears up for Digital Finance Africa 2022

Apply for the ZICTA ICT Innovation Programme 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *