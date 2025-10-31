Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Selling its Wealth and Retail Business to FNB Zambia

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia (SCBZ) has agreed to sell its Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) business to First National Bank Zambia (FNB Zambia).

The sale includes:

Loans worth ZMW 1.6 billion

Customer deposits of ZMW 5.2 billion

Wealth assets worth ZMW 3.8 billion

Bank branches, ATMs, and staff who work in the WRB division

The total value of the deal is about USD 46.7 million, but it could change depending on the final asset values. FNB Zambia has already paid a USD 4.7 million deposit.

The sale still needs approvals from:

The Bank of Zambia

SCBZ shareholders

The COMESA Competition Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission, if required

Once approved, all WRB assets and employees will officially move to FNB Zambia.

Why SCBZ is Selling

SCBZ wants to focus on corporate and investment banking, which it says gives better returns and growth. The sale will also free up money for SCBZ to return some capital to shareholders—possibly through a special dividend after the sale is complete.

Next Steps

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on 10 December 2025, where shareholders will vote on the deal.

A transaction circular with full details will be shared by 26 November 2025.

Shareholders are advised to be careful when trading SCBZ shares until the sale process is finalized. Download the Cautionary announcement by the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) here.