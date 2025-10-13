Standard Chartered Bank Marks Five Years of Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with ZMW18 Million.

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has marked a major milestone in its flagship Women in Tech (WiT) programme, celebrating five years of empowering women-led businesses through innovation, mentorship and financial support.

The milestone was commemorated during the WiT Cohort 5 Graduation and Awards Ceremony, graced by Hon. Elias Mubanga, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, alongside industry leaders, partners and programme alumni at Standard Chartered House.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sonny Zulu, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, reaffirmed the bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and driving inclusive economic growth.

“Over the past five years, we have invested ZMW 18 million in the Women in Tech programme, training 58 remarkable women entrepreneurs and awarding USD 10,000 each to 21 businesses,” said Mr. Zulu.

“These numbers represent more than just financial investment they represent dreams realized, families uplifted and communities transformed. Standard Chartered remains committed to creating pathways for women to thrive in business and technology. This is not just corporate social responsibility; it is an investment in Zambia’s economic future.” Mr Zulu added.

Mr. Zulu further emphasized that WiT directly supports Standard Chartered’s global Stands: Accelerating Zero, Lifting Participation and Resetting Globalisation.

“Through initiatives like Women in Tech, we are lifting participation by enabling more Zambian women to access quality financial support, training, and global networks,” he added. “Our purpose remains clear to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity.”

And Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Hon. Elias Mubanga, applauded Standard Chartered for its leadership in promoting women’s entrepreneurship and digital inclusion.

“I want to commend Standard Chartered Bank for taking the lead in empowering women-owned SMEs and encouraging the adoption of technology in business. In today’s digital economy, technology is no longer optional it is essential. When we invest in women, we invest in our nation’s prosperity. I encourage other corporates to emulate Standard Chartered’s example.”

Meanwhile, BongoHive Executive Director, Mr. Lukonga Lindunda, commended the programme’s comprehensive approach. “The richness of the Women in Tech programme lies not only in the funding but also in the comprehensive support system we’ve built mentorship, technical training, business development and a thriving community of women entrepreneurs. We’ve seen businesses evolve from ideas on paper to successful enterprises employing dozens of Zambians. That’s what sustainable impact looks like.” He explained.

This year’s Top 5 Women in Tech Zambia Winners were officially announced as follows:

Kapampa Mwape – Kulanda Publishing House

Tsitsi Zulu – Goodleaf Investment Limited

Zama Bbuku – Cherry-Pick Limited

Susan Chishimba – Corelink Consulting Limited

Niza Aritha Zulu – Bio Breen Technology

Each of the winners will receive mentorship, technical support, and USD 10,000 in seed funding to further scale their businesses and expand their impact within Zambia and beyond

The Women in Tech programme provides entrepreneurs with intensive business and digital training, mentorship from industry experts, access to technology tools and seed funding to scale their ventures. Implemented in partnership with BongoHive, Zambia’s leading innovation and technology hub, the Women in Tech programme has become a model for impactful collaboration between the private sector and the innovation ecosystem.

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has been operating in the country for over 119 years, providing a wide range of banking services to individuals, businesses and corporate clients. The bank is committed to supporting sustainable economic growth and social development through community investment programmes focused on education, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment and financial inclusion.