StanChart Launches Fifth Women in Tech Cohort to Power the Next Generation of Zambian Female Entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, in partnership with BongoHive and Village Capital, has officially launched the 5th Cohort of its Women in Tech (WiT) programme. Launched in 2020, WiT is a bold initiative aimed at empowering Zambian women entrepreneurs using technology to grow their businesses.

WiT empowers women-led and women-owned businesses with the tools, training and funding needed to leverage technology and build scalable, innovative businesses that address Zambia’s pressing economic and environmental challenges for sustainable growth and social impact. The programme is implemented by BongoHive with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation.

Speaking during the launch for the call for applications, Standard Chartered Bank, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sonny Zulu stated that the Women in Tech programme is an innovative way to empower Zambian women-led small businesses to harness technology to scale-up their businesses.

“The Women in Tech programme aligns with the growing demand for diversity in technology and entrepreneurship, aiming to create more opportunities for Zambian women to excel in entrepreneurship and leadership. Through the Standard Chartered Foundation, we will spend over ZMW 3.5 million on Cohort 5. Five exceptional female led start-ups will walk away with USD 10,000 each to realise their business ambitions,” said Mr. Zulu

He added, “This year’s cohort selection will place a renewed emphasis on businesses that have Sustainable Development Goals at their core. We are equally hoping to see a more inclusive set of applicants, women living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply. Our Women in Tech programme cultivates a generation of innovators, creating leaders who will inspire others to recognise their potential for impact,” said Mr. Zulu.

Meanwhile, Director of Entrepreneurship at BongoHive Simunza Muyangana, expressed enthusiasm about the new cohort: “Zambian women entrepreneurs face considerable challenges in accessing finance, mentorship, and professional networks. Women in Tech Zambia is designed to bridge these gaps while equipping participants with the tools, networks and visibility needed to grow impactful, sustainable businesses.”

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered announced that it has invested an additional US$0.5m into WiT for the next 3 years. Since it launched in 2020, WiT Zambia has awarded over US$210,000 in grant funding to 21 women-led ventures, equipping them with the capital and support needed to thrive. Participants undergo a rigorous incubation process, culminating in a pitch and demo day. The top five finalists receive US$10,000 each as grants to scale their ventures.

Applications for Cohort 5 can be submitted at:

https://tinyurl.com/WomenInTechZm2025

Deadline: 28th May 2025

What selected startups will receive: