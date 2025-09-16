StanChart Hands Over ZMW 1.7 million Ford Ranger 2024 Wildtrak to Copperbelt Miner in Wildtrak Reloaded Personal Loan Campaign

In a remarkable display of commitment to transforming customers’ lives, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has officially handed over a brand-new 2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak worth ZMW 1.7 million to Mr. Haggai Sikazwe, a miner from Mopani Copper Mines.

The handover ceremony, witnessed by clients, staff and media representatives at Mopani Central Offices in Kitwe, represents more than just a prize presentation it symbolizes Standard Chartered Bank’s unwavering dedication to rewarding customer loyalty and creating life-changing opportunities.

Speaking during the grand prize handover ceremony, Standard Chartered Bank, Chief Executing Officer, Sonny Zulu expressed his excitement at the positive response from clients:

“This campaign has been nothing short of phenomenal. Not only have we disbursed over 1,500 loans, but we have also seen the joy and excitement that prizes like smartphones and solar packages have brought to our clients. Today, we are thrilled to change one lucky customer’s life in a big way with this 2024 Ford Ranger Wildtrak. Congratulations to Mr. Sikazwe for emerging as the grand prize winner.” He spoke.

Mr Zulu further thanked all the clients that participated in the second instalment of the campaign, “We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and positive feedback. This campaign was designed to reward our clients for trusting us with their borrowing needs, and it is clear that the initiative has been well received. At Standard Chartered, we are committed to providing solutions that not only meet financial needs but also bring value and excitement to our clients’ lives.”

Meanwhile Grand prize winner Mr Sikazwe expressed shock and excitement at receiving the keys to his new Ford Ranger. “I am truly humbled and grateful to Standard Chartered Bank for this life-changing reward. I never imagined that simply taking a loan could result in winning such a big prize. This is a blessing for me and my family.”

Throughout the campaign, Standard Chartered rewarded clients who took up personal loans with exciting weekly and monthly prizes. These included 24 Solar Solution packages and over 300 Samsung A3 smartphones awarded to the first 50 clients whose loans were approved and disbursed each month. In total, more than 1,500 loans were successfully disbursed during the campaign period.

Mr. Haggai Sikazwe becomes the second person to win a Ford Ranger from the bank’s innovative campaign. Following in the footsteps of 2023 winner Mr. Henry Phiri from Lusaka.

The Personal Loan Campaign Wildtrak Reloaded is part of Standard Chartered Bank’s continuous effort to enhance customer experience by combining financial solutions with meaningful rewards.