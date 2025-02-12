StanChart CEO Challenges Zambian Youths to Define the Future

Standard Chartered Bank CEO and Managing Director, Sonny Zulu, delivered a powerful message of self-discovery and future-focused ambition to over 700 students at the 2025 Career Fair hosted by the University of Lusaka’s School of Business, Economics, and Management. The event, themed “Navigating the Modern Job Market: Insights from Industry Leaders,” provided invaluable career guidance to young Zambians entering the workforce.

Speaking at the event the Standard Chartered Bank CEO, stated that the future belongs to the youth. “You are the architects of the future. Each one of you has the power to shape not only your own destiny but also that of your family, your communities, our nation, and the world at large.”

Mr. Zulu’s address resonated deeply with the students, emphasizing that career success extends far beyond academic achievement. He urged students to prioritize self-awareness and purpose-driven decision-making. “Who are you? What is your purpose?” he challenged the students, highlighting the importance of understanding one’s identity as a foundation for building a fulfilling career. He noted that once individuals understand their identity and purpose, everything begins to fall into place.

Looking ahead, the Standard Chartered CEO, painted a vibrant picture of opportunity and responsibility for Zambia’s youths, given the rapid pace of global change and the crucial role young people will play in shaping the future. “The world is changing faster than ever imagined, and you are the key,” he stated. “The skills you develop, the knowledge you acquire, and the passion you nurture today will drive the next wave of innovation. Do not just adapt to the future – define it.” Mr Zulu said.

Mr. Zulu’s inspiring words, coupled with the insights shared by other distinguished industry leaders at the panel discussion, provided the students with practical advice and a renewed sense of purpose as they embark on their careers. His message serves as a powerful call to action for young Zambians to embrace their potential and actively shape a brighter future for themselves and the nation.

Standard Chartered Bank remains committed to supporting young people in their journey to learn, earn and grow through the Futuremakers programmes designed to empower the next generation. In actualising the bank’s commitment to the youth, the bank launched RISE/E in 2024 (Ready for Inclusive Sustainable Employment and Entrepreneurship) – an economic empowerment programme to develop employable skills and entrepreneurial support for Zambian youths. RISE/E has a special focus on marginalised groups and women, including people living with disabilities. The bank has invested ZMW 14million in RISE/E over the next 3 years.