SMEs Step Into Africa’s Digital Trade Revolution with Africa Trade Gateway

For small and medium-sized businesses across Africa, the future of trade is digital and it’s already here. The Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), a collaboration between African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, is changing how businesses, governments, and institutions connect, trade, and grow across the continent.
Think of ATG as more than a platform; it is a digital ecosystem built to help African enterprises thrive in a fast-changing world. By combining technology, collaboration, and data-driven insights, ATG is giving entrepreneurs and governments the tools they need to scale faster, trade smarter, and overcome traditional barriers to doing business.
Through this gateway, Africa is being digitally reinvented. ATG is helping to integrate regional markets, drive economic growth, and promote inclusive development. Whether you are a startup looking to expand or a government agency wanting to simplify trade processes, the platform offers a ready-made marketplace to connect with partners, customers, and investors across the continent.
Governments and trade-supporting institutions can use ATG to manage national investment profiles, access trade data, list opportunities, and connect with verified businesses. The platform also enables real-time transactions, open bidding, and digital integration through its Marketplace APIs, creating a seamless digital trade experience from end to end.
And for entrepreneurs ready to grow their reach, ATG’s Digital Billboards Portal makes it easy to showcase your business, product, or event directly to your target audience in real time and with global visibility.
Check it out at https://www.atg.africa/