SMART Zambia Unveils Six Milestones Toward a Digitally Empowered Nation

SMART Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to driving the country’s digital transformation journey by unveiling six major milestones. These achievements reflect Zambia’s progress in building efficient, transparent, and inclusive systems powered by technology.

1. Full Deployment of the Government Wide Area Network (GWAN)

The Government Wide Area Network (GWAN) has now been fully deployed across all 116 local authorities in the country. This milestone means that government institutions can communicate and collaborate more seamlessly, laying the foundation for effective digital governance.

2. Launch of the Constituency Development Fund Management Information System (CDF-MIS)

The rollout of the CDF-MIS marks a major step in promoting transparency and efficiency in the use of public resources. By digitizing how the Constituency Development Fund is tracked and managed, communities are now better positioned to benefit from accountable development initiatives.

3. Implementation of the Cash for Work Management Information System (CFW-MIS)

To improve the administration of temporary employment programs, SMART Zambia has introduced the CFW-MIS. This system ensures that the right beneficiaries are selected and that payments are made on time, strengthening public trust in government-led social programs.

4. Introduction of the Village e-Register

Digitization is reaching even the grassroots with the launch of the Village e-Register. This innovative tool allows for the electronic collection and updating of village-level data, making it easier to engage citizens and deliver services directly where they are needed most.

5. Solarization of Local Authorities

In a clear nod to sustainability, SMART Zambia has begun the solarization of local authority offices. By adopting renewable energy, government operations can continue reliably while reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. This step aligns Zambia’s digital ambitions with environmental responsibility.

6. ICT Equipment Handover

To ensure that local authorities are well equipped to deliver digital services, SMART Zambia handed over 1,780 laptops and 220 all-in-one desktops to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. These resources will be distributed nationwide, empowering staff with the tools they need to embrace e-government.

Why These Milestones Matter

These six initiatives represent more than just technological upgrades, they signal a new era of transparent governance, efficient service delivery, and sustainable growth. By connecting local authorities, digitizing resource management, and providing the right tools to frontline staff, Zambia is positioning itself as a digitally empowered nation where citizens benefit directly from innovation.

SMART Zambia’s latest announcements underscore the country’s journey toward building a modern, inclusive, and sustainable digital economy, one that leaves no community behind.