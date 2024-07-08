Shoprite Launches Online Bulk Shopping and Delivery for Small Businesses in South Africa

Shoprite Holdings has launched an online bulk shopping and delivery service for small businesses, including informal stores like spaza shops, marking its first move into e-commerce in the wholesaler space in South Africa.

“Bulk-buying customers can now browse and purchase a wide range of goods at highly competitive prices through a fully automated online shopping system, with free delivery within a 50km radius,” the retailer announced.

The platform aims to address significant obstacles faced by spaza shops and smaller retail businesses, such as high transportation and fuel costs, and meeting demand in the informal sector.

Mark Cotton, Shoprite Group’s Head of B2B eCommerce, said the platform reflects the company’s commitment to supporting small businesses with innovative solutions to their specific challenges.

“The new Cash & Carry digital platform provides reliable stock access and delivery services, eliminating the need to store excess inventory and freeing up cash flow. This allows business owners more time to focus on their customers and growth,” Cotton explained.

The platform also streamlines the purchasing and fulfilment process for in-store traders, offering multiple online and in-store payment options, including credit and debit cards, EFT, store credit, cash upon collection, and Shoprite’s Money Market Account.

Shoprite’s entry into e-commerce comes amid significant growth in the South African online retail market, which saw a 29% increase in 2023. The sector is expected to break the R100 billion (US$5.4 billion) mark by 2026, facing competition from Amazon and local players like Makro and Naspers-owned Takealot.