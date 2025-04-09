Samsung Announces Latest SmartThings Update

Samsung Electronics today announced an update to its global connected living platform, SmartThings — further enhancing the AI Home experience. SmartThings introduces new features and improvements each quarter to deliver a more convenient and seamlessly connected lifestyle for users.

The highlight of this update is the integration of SmartThings with Samsung Health, designed to improve users’ sleep environments while enabling more personalized automation experiences. The update also expands Calm Onboarding to support a wider range of devices and adds compatibility with the Matter 1.4 standard.

“SmartThings’ latest update represents our ongoing efforts to make the smart home more intuitive, connected and personalized,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of smart home innovation by empowering users though enhanced personalization and automation, including sleep wellness.”

Smarter Sleep Environments With Samsung Health Integration

Sleep environment reports from Samsung Health on Galaxy devices help users create optimal conditions for rest by providing detailed insights into key factors — such as temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide levels and light intensity — through connected devices and sensors. These reports summarize the previous night’s sleep conditions and offer personalized suggestions for improvement.

When paired with a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring, the latest update enables SmartThings to automatically adjust the environment based on the user’s actual sleep and wake times. For example, routines can be set to turn off lights and the TV at bedtime or to open curtains and play music in the morning.

Greater Flexibility With SmartThings Routines

With the latest update, SmartThings now supports automation routines based on recurring schedules — weekly, monthly or annual — offering added flexibility for a variety of scenarios. For instance, users can automatically change the color of smart lights to celebrate special occasions like family birthdays.

In addition, SmartThings routines now integrate with Samsung TV Plus on 2025 Samsung TV models. This allows users to include entertainment preferences in their smart home routines — whether it’s setting the TV to turn on the news in the morning or switching to a favorite channel at a preset time to ensure they don’t miss a show.

Broadcasting via SmartThings-Connected Speakers

A new broadcasting feature allows users to send voice messages across SmartThings-connected speakers, making in-home communication more convenient. For example, if a parent is away and sends a voice message through the SmartThings app — “I’ll be home soon, but have a snack from the fridge if you’re hungry” — it will automatically play on the designated home speaker. With real-time message delivery, families can stay connected no matter where they are.

Expanding Calm Onboarding to More Devices

Samsung has offered the Calm Onboarding feature since late 2023, streamlining setup for Samsung home appliances purchased through Samsung.com or official Samsung stores by linking the entire product journey — from order and delivery to connection with the SmartThings app.

In the latest SmartThings update, Samsung is expanding Calm Onboarding beyond its own products to include compatible third-party smart home devices for a more seamless and intuitive connectivity experience. Users who purchase SmartThings-compatible smart home devices directly from Samsung.com will now receive purchase and delivery updates within the SmartThings app. Additionally, users will receive step-by-step onboarding instructions to simplify product setup. The rollout will begin in Korea, with plans to expand to other countries.

Matter 1.4 Support

SmartThings continues to advance the IoT landscape by expanding its support for Matter 1.4. The latest version of the standard includes a wide range of energy management devices — such as water heater, heat pump, solar power device, battery storage device, mounted on/off control switch and mounted dimmable load control device. These newly supported device categories build on existing popular device types like lights, thermostats, switches, air conditioners, air purifiers, fans, door locks and more.

By integrating AI-powered routines, broadening device compatibility and adopting the latest Matter standard, SmartThings reinforces its ongoing commitment to innovation — making the connected home more intelligent, energy-efficient and seamless for users and their families.

Source: Samsung