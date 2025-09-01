PrimePay Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Secure Digital Payments

PrimeNet Solutions Ltd, trading as PrimePay, Zambia’s fastest-growing fintech in digital payments across e-commerce, cards, and mobile wallets, is proud to announce that it has successfully attained Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0.1 certification.

PCI DSS is a globally recognized benchmark for safeguarding payment card data, ensuring the secure processing, storage, and transmission of sensitive information. This achievement underscores PrimePay’s commitment to world-class security standards and its dedication to protecting the interests of financial institutions, merchants, and millions of customers transacting daily on its platforms.

The certification was independently assessed by Gravity Innovision Solutions in collaboration with Fortress Hub Technologies (FHT) Limited. Fortress Hub Technologies Governance Risk and Compliance Officer, Mrs. Lweendo Siapolya said ” it is exciting to be part of this successful story, We thank Management and Staff at PrimeNet for choosing us, Achieving this certification provides your customers with the assurance that you meet the highest standards of security and compliance in protecting your transactions and customer data, and Gravity Solutions Founder and CEO Kalpesh Vyas said.

We are pleased to have independently assessed and certified PrimeNet Solutions Ltd. for PCI DSS v4.0.1. This achievement reflects clear commitment to adopting global best practices in payment security and protecting customer data. Working alongside with Fortress Hub Technologies as PrimeNet’s consulting partner, we saw dedicated efforts by all teams in strengthening overall security posture of PrimeNet.

Commenting on the certification, Chalemela Sakala, Chief Operating Officer of PrimePay, said: “Achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 is a milestone for PrimePay. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering trusted, home-grown fintech solutions while adhering to global best practices in security. With this certification, we are well-positioned to expand innovative services while ensuring every transaction is safe, secure, and seamless.”