PrimeNet Expands Digital Payments with the Launch of PrimePay and Bills Marketplace

As digital payments continue to reshape the financial landscape across Africa, businesses like PrimeNet are stepping up to simplify DFS accessibility and efficiency. In a market that remains highly fragmented, PrimePay is designed to simplify transactions, enhance financial inclusion, and create a seamless digital payment experience for consumers and businesses alike.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀.𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗣𝗮𝘆.𝗰𝗼.𝘇𝗺 – 𝗔 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗮𝘆

PrimePay is a next-generation digital payment platform by PrimeNet Solutions that streamlines financial transactions, making them faster, safer, and more convenient. Whether for individuals, businesses, or service providers, PrimePay offers a unified, secure, and easy-to-use ecosystem that supports various payment methods. As part of this innovation, PrimePay proudly introduces Bills Marketplace (http://bills.primepay.co.zm)—a web-based bill payment platform that enables customers to securely settle their utility and merchant payments online with ease.

Chalemela Sakala, PrimeNet Solutions COO shared “At PrimeNet Solutions, our vision is to create a seamless and intuitive platform where customers can pay their bills effortlessly—because life is already complicated, but paying bills shouldn’t be. The Bills Marketplace is a dynamic and evolving platform, continuously expanding with new features and billers to enhance convenience. We introduced exciting new features such as customers now having the ability to purchase airtime for up to five mobile numbers in a single transaction, making everyday payments faster and more efficient. Stay tuned for even more exciting features as we continue to innovate and simplify digital payments.”

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲?

In today’s fast-paced digital world, convenience is key. With over 60% smartphone penetration in Zambia, more tech-savvy consumers are looking for digital-first solutions that allow them to pay for essential services from anywhere—whether at home, at work, or on the go. The Bills Marketplace is designed to simplify bill payments, offering a best-in-class user experience with seamless navigation, secure transactions, and multi-channel payment support.

Customers can pay for services such as: –

Utility bills – Electricity, water, and other essential services

Airtime & Data Bundles – Stay connected with easy top-ups

Education Fees – Pay for university and school fees without hassle

Merchant Services – Settle payments for partnered businesses

With both mobile money and card payment options available, Bills Marketplace provides flexibility to customers, ensuring they can choose their preferred payment method with confidence.

𝗡𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻-𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

Unlike many other platforms, Bills Marketplace does not require customers to sign up, making the process quick, hassle-free, and accessible to all users. By integrating directly with partner systems, the platform ensures that customers can validate their payments in real time through features like bill presentment , giving them full visibility of what they are paying for before completing a transaction.

𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗬𝗼𝘂

“At PrimePay, our mission is simple: make digital payments easier, safer, and more accessible for everyone. With Bills , we’re bringing everyday transactions closer to you—helping ease your financial obligations with just a few clicks” Sakala added.

Visit http://bills.primepay.co.zm today and experience the future of bill payments!