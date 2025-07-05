PPDF and Smart Zambia Institute to Commence Nationwide Cyber Security and Crimes Awareness Campaign

The PPDF, in collaboration with SMART Zambia Institute, is due to commence a nationwide Cyber Security and Crimes Awareness Campaign 2025 – 2026, which is aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of cyber security risks and promoting safe digital practices across the country.

As Zambia continues to embrace digital transformation, the need to protect citizens, businesses, and institutions from cyber threats has never been more urgent. This campaign is a proactive step toward creating a digitally secure environment through education, information, awareness, and collaboration.

SMART Zambia Institute, the lead agency driving Zambia’s digital transformation agenda, recognizes the critical role that the private sector can play in amplifying the reach and impact of the campaign. Through strategic partnerships, the initiative will engage diverse stakeholders, including SMEs, educational institutions, civil society, and local communities.

We believe that collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential in building a resilient digital ecosystem. This campaign provides a platform for sharing knowledge, promoting digital safety, and ensuring that every Zambian is equipped to navigate the digital space securely.

The campaign will feature community outreach programs, digital safety workshops, media engagements, and distribution of educational materials tailored to different segments of the population in the seven most spoken local languages.

PPDF remains committed to facilitating inclusive dialogue and cooperation between the Government and the private sector, ensuring that national initiatives like this one benefit from broad based support and sustainable implementation.