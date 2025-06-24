Pesapal and Cellulant Digitise Zambia’s Fuel Stations in Landmark Partnership

In a significant milestone for Zambia’s digital transformation, Regional Payments and Financial Services powerhouse Pesapal and pan-African payments company Cellulant have partnered to automate the country’s fuel retail sector.

Through this collaboration, fuel stations will benefit from an integrated Forecourt Management Solution (FMS), designed to modernise fuel station operations, that brings together Pesapal’s automation technology and Cellulant’s extensive payments infrastructure.

The solution digitises key processes from pump level automation, real-time sales tracking, inventory management, and instant payment reconciliation. This is a critical step for a sector that processes millions of litres daily and remains largely paper based.

According to the Zambia Energy Sector Report 2024 by the Energy Regulatory Board, the country has over 619 fuel stations, many of which still rely on manual pump recording, paper receipts, and delayed reconciliations. Industry estimates show fuel losses due to fraud and operational inefficiencies exceed 5% of pump volumes per month costing the sector billions in lost revenue.

“Fuel retail automation is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity,” said Kevin Khaemba, Chief Commercial Officer, Pesapal. “With Cellulant’s reach and Pesapal’s digital infrastructure, we’re delivering a solution that brings accountability, efficiency, and innovation to the heart of Zambia’s fuel economy.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nsamwa Banda, General Manager & Sales Director, Cellulant Zambia said “For years, fuel station operators have faced the high cost of manual processes and revenue leakage. This partnership allows us to extend the power of digital payments even deeper into Zambia’s economy, giving businesses real-time visibility and control over every transaction. It’s about helping our customers run leaner, smarter operations and scale their businesses — while delivering convenience to every motorist at the pump.”

Fuel stations already using, Tingg, Cellulant’s payment platform can now plug into Pesapal’s Forecourt Management Solution (FMS) , gaining full visibility and control over their operations. By digitising every transaction at the pump, fuel dealers can minimise losses, prevent fraud, and enhance customer fueling experience through streamlined processes and transparent reporting.

“By embedding payments directly into the Pesapal Forecourt Management platform, petrol station owners gain a 360-degree view of their operations. Each sale is automatically closed with a specific payment method, ensuring that every litre is accurately accounted for and making reconciliation faster and more seamless,” said Dorothy Tarimo, Head of Business Solutions at Pesapal.

The system supports automation across key retail processes — from wet and dry stock tracking, pump-to-payment synchronization, and shift closure management to tax compliance and digital invoicing. It is expected to greatly reduce operational bottlenecks, enable faster decision-making, and expand digital service capabilities for both urban and rural fuel retailers.

“At Cellulant, we believe payments are more than transactions,” said Richard Gesimba, Cellulant’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This partnership with Pesapal reflects the real impact of digital infrastructure — businesses access automation, reduce losses, and grow confidently. By making payments seamless and dependable, we’re not just digitising operations — we’re helping connect businesses to their ambitions and fuelling Zambia’s growth story.”

This partnership supports Zambia’s broader digital transformation goals and the Government’s push for formal financial systems and inclusive commerce. Through automation, fuel retailers will not only improve compliance but also unlock new revenue opportunities and operational agility.