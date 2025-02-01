Pedaling Towards Dreams With Yango

At just 27 years old, Chrispin Kalutwa exemplifies determination, passion, and resilience. By day, he navigates Lusaka’s streets as a food delivery person for customer orders made via the Yango app.

Born and raised in a family of six in North-Western Province, Chrispin is the third-born of his siblings. He moved to Lusaka in 2017 and enrolled at Lusaka Apex Medical University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery. Having graduated last October, he subsequently became a licensed medical doctor in November of 2024.

Not one to be idle or deterred by life’s circumstances, Chrispin has turned to an unexpected but nonetheless promising opportunity, whilst awaiting employment in his field of study – that of a Yango bicycle partner courier.

Yango’s model has created opportunities of partnership for hundreds of couriers, serving as a catalyst for many startups and an avenue for growth for both small and big business, even as they and customers alike make use of the delivery services offered on the platform.

“Yango isn’t just a delivery service — it is a business platform that has helped create an honest way to earn for many and that enables us to put food on the table,” says Chrispin.

Unlike traditional delivery platforms, Yango further stands out in that it provides eco-friendly, bicycle-based delivery services. This has helped to lower barriers to entry requiring minimal startup capital i.e., a bicycle and a smartphone. By providing essential tools such as delivery bags as well as training on how to utilise the system effectively; in this way these individuals from diverse backgrounds are empowered to gain steady earnings as partner couriers.

A Cycling Hustle

Chrispin’s love for cycling began out of necessity. During his student years, a bicycle was his primary means of commute between his boarding house, campus, and training sites. Over time, it became more than just a mode of transportation.

When he came across an advert for Yango partner couriers using bicycles, he saw it as a chance to combine his love for cycling earning his keep: “I filled in my details, and the next day, I got a call to confirm my registration as a partner courier. That’s how I got started,” he shares.

For the past four months, Chrispin has been cycling through Lusaka’s streets, delivering orders, meeting new people, and discovering new parts of the city. His primary route is around Chilenje, near Lewanika Mall, but his shifts have taken him far beyond. Covering a set location or area however, allows him the opportunity to carry out more orders hourly which in turn translates into more earnings.

Turning Pedals into Progress

Chrispin receives his pay on a weekly basis allowing him greater flexibility to fulfill his financial responsibilities. One of his proudest achievements has been using the earnings raised as a Yango partner courier to pay for his medical license “It takes discipline, but if you set clear goals, you can achieve so much, even with the little that you have,” he says.

Life Beyond Deliveries

During his free time, he goes on long-distance cycling tours with friends, exploring places like Kafue Gorge and Chinyunyu Hot Springs. He has also introduced some of his friends to Yango, turning their shared passion into a revenue stream.

“I know people who have full-time jobs but still use Yango to supplement their earnings,” he says. He recalls one encounter with a security guard who, inspired by Chrispin’s experience, became a Yango partner courier himself.

While Chrispin is deeply passionate about cycling, his ultimate goal is self-improvement. He views the opportunity as a stepping stone until such a time as he can fully pursue his professional career as a doctor.

“Yango has impacted my life in so many positive ways, and I’m forever grateful for this opportunity,” he says.

Chrispin encourages young people to embrace opportunities like Yango, especially during challenging times. The courier’s story shows that success often lies in adaptability and determination. Whether cycling through the bustling streets of Lusaka or someday saving lives as a doctor, he is an example of how hard work and passion can create a fulfilling life.