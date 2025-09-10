PAYZ Hosts Stakeholder Inception Meetings for DFS Code of Conduct and Mobile Money Agent Training Manual

The Payments Association of Zambia (PAYZ) has commenced Stakeholder Inception Meetings for the development of the Digital Financial Services (DFS) Code of Conduct and a Standard Mobile Money Agent Training Manual.

The meetings provide a platform to present the objectives, scope, and expected outcomes of this important initiative, as well as to gather valuable insights and input from industry stakeholders. This process is designed to ensure that the resulting frameworks are comprehensive, practical, and aligned with industry needs, regulatory requirements, and international best practices.

The development process will follow a structured and consultative approach, including:

Research & Needs Assessment – Identifying training gaps and requirements.

Review of Existing Manuals – Evaluating current resources for harmonization.

Standardized Manual Development – Drafting uniform training materials.

Supplementary Materials & Validation – Producing additional tools and validating content through industry engagement.

Digital Training Platform – Leveraging technology for accessible, scalable training.

Train-the-Trainers Program – Equipping facilitators to cascade knowledge effectively.

Pilot Rollout & Review – Testing the manual in real-world settings and refining content.

Full Rollout – Nationwide implementation of the training framework.

Greyford Mwase, Project Lead at PAYZ shared, “Digital financial services have grown rapidly in Zambia, but the pace of growth has not always been matched with clear standards for conduct and training. This initiative is about closing that gap, ensuring agents and providers are equipped with the right tools and principles to serve customers responsibly, consistently, and with confidence.”

Through this initiative, PAYZ aims to strengthen Zambia’s digital financial services ecosystem, promote responsible practices, and enhance consumer protection by empowering mobile money agents with standardized skills and knowledge.

The manual is expected to be launched in July 2026. The project is being undertaken with support from the Bank of Zambia, FSD Zambia and various e-Money institutions.