Paratus Zambia Launches Enterprise-Grade AI Sovereign Cloud with TouchNet and Zadara

Paratus Zambia in partnership with TouchNet has launched the Zadara AI Sovereign Cloud, an enterprise-grade cloud computing solution now available locally and is hosted at the Paratus Zambia Data Center. While this solution has been successfully deployed in other African markets, its launch in Zambia marks a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation. Hosted and fully managed within Zambia’s most advanced carrier-neutral facility, the Zadara AI (Artificial Intelligence) Sovereign Cloud offers compute, networking, storage and more all underpinned by world-class security, performance and compliance.

With the increasing demand for reliable cloud infrastructure, the Zadara AI Cloud enables businesses, managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud service providers (CSPs) to optimise operations without the need to rely upon offshore services. The solution is designed to be fit for market, delivering on-demand availability, resilience, flexibility and aligns with Zambia’s AI and digital strategy.

The collaboration between Paratus Zambia and TouchNet provides businesses with a predictable, pay-per-use model, ensuring cost efficiency and seamless scalability. By shifting to an operational expenditure (OPEX) model, companies can optimise their IT infrastructure without significant upfront investment, freeing up capital expenditures (CAPEX) for growth and innovation.

“Our commitment to advancing Africa’s public and private Sovereign AI cloud transformation is brought to life through our partnership with Zadara, a global leader in sovereign AI cloud services. By working closely with strategic in-country partners like Paratus, we are building the robust, secure and scalable infrastructure that African businesses need to thrive in a digital-first world,” said Charly Bahous, CEO at TouchNet Telecoms.

He added: “The launch of this AI-driven cloud solution is more than just a technological advancement, it’s about enabling businesses to operate with greater control, security and efficiency,” said Charly Bahous, CEO at TouchNet. “Through the partnership with Paratus Zambia, we are committed to providing local enterprises with the tools and support they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Country Manager of Paratus Zambia, Marius van Vuuren says: “Paratus Zambia’s state-of-the-art DC ensures energy security, uptime reliability, and world-class cooling and power infrastructure. These are key factors in delivering a stable and resilient cloud environment. It means that businesses can now store and manage their data locally, ensuring compliance with both Zambian and international regulations, while benefiting from localised expertise and 24/7 support. We’re very proud to be partnering with TouchNet in delivering this world-class solution in Zambia.”

Recognising the importance of continuous learning, the partnership also includes training and certification programs designed to upskill IT professionals. This will help businesses to not only adopt cutting-edge cloud technology but also to have the knowledge and resources to maximise its potential.

Van Vuuren adds: “The introduction of the Zadara AI Sovereign Cloud is just the beginning. As businesses across Zambia continue to embrace digital transformation, this partnership is significant as both Paratus and TouchNet can help keep Zambian businesses ahead of the curve and at the forefront of innovation.”