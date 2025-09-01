Paratus Zambia Partners with Zadara to Deliver Next Generation Cloud Services

Paratus Zambia shared that it has partnered with Zadara to launch the Zadara Cloud Platform in Zambia. This is a fully managed cloud solution delivered from the Paratus world class data center through a dedicated Zadara node. The service will give businesses an opportunity to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by accessing secure and reliable compute, networking, and storage resources.

According to the post, the Zadara Cloud Platform included a wide range of zCompute services:

Virtual compute with EC2 AWS compatible APIs

Elastic compute and virtual machines available on demand

VPN or VLAN networking for secure connections

Load balancing to manage workloads efficiently

Autoscaling groups to handle changes in demand

Kubernetes support for containerized applications

The zStorage services formed a central part of the platform. These are:

Virtual storage arrays tailored to enterprise needs

EBS volumes for persistent block storage

Block storage for high performance workloads

File storage for collaboration across teams

Object storage for unstructured data

Local backups to ensure data protection and continuity

Each tenant would be allocated isolated resources, guaranteeing zero data co mingling and ensuring compliance with data protection and cybersecurity regulations. Contact Paratus Zambia on +260 211 262698 for more information.