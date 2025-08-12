Paratus launches Paratus Connect2Care – Affordable Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite connectivity for Health Clinics and Community Centres across Africa

Paratus Group has announced the launch of Paratus Connect2Care, an innovative initiative providing affordable, high-quality satellite internet to empower health centres and community centres in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda and Zambia.

Through Paratus Connect2Care, eligible institutions will gain access to 2TB of Priority Data, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Powered by Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology and backed by Paratus’ in-country support, Paratus Connect2Care delivers reliable, fast and stable internet to those who need it most.

Unlike traditional satellite systems that operate thousands of kilometres above the Earth, Starlink’s LEO satellites orbit much closer, reducing latency and enabling high-speed internet even in the most remote and hard-to-reach locations. This means health centres and community centres far from fiber or mobile network coverage can still access critical online services without compromise.

“Connectivity is a lifeline for healthcare providers and community organisations,” says Paratus Group CEO, Schalk Erasmus. “With Paratus Connect2Care, we are not just delivering internet – we are delivering the means to save lives, strengthen community services and create lasting impact in areas where it’s needed most. This is about connecting with purpose and connecting to care.”

The Paratus Connect2Care plan is offered at a discounted rate to registered healthcare facilities and community centres in Southern Africa. Applicants must provide proof of official registration to qualify.

By connecting these essential institutions, Paratus aims to bridge the digital divide and support critical services in underserved and remote areas.

Connect with Purpose. Connect to Care.

To learn more about bringing affordable connectivity to your community, visit https://paratus.africa/starlink-for-clinics/