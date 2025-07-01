Paratus launches EduLINK: Affordable Starlink Connectivity for African Schools

Paratus, Africa’s leading pan-African telecommunications provider and authorised Starlink reseller, proudly announces the launch of Paratus EduLINK: a transformative connectivity solution designed to empower schools in underserved and remote regions with fast, reliable internet. With the campaign message, “Empowering Education, Anywhere,” Paratus EduLINK leverages Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology to ensure no school is too remote and no learner is left behind. The EduLINK package delivers high-speed internet to qualifying schools in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia—offering 2TB of Priority Data per month, followed by a generous data buffer, to support seamless online learning and digital resource access.

Paratus EduLINK is available exclusively to schools with a recognised Education Certificate. The Standard Starlink Kit, sold separately, is professionally installed and backed by Paratus’ in-country expertise, localised support, flexible in country payment options and ongoing customer care.

Paratus has been active in the education sector for almost seven years through its long-standing partnership with Eduvision in Namibia. By providing GEO satellite infrastructure and technical support, Paratus has helped empower more than 12,000 learners and 471 teachers with real-time, interactive digital learning across the country. The positive impact on the results measured over time has been remarkable, significantly enhancing learner engagement, comprehension and academic performance, and demonstrating the transformative power of consistent digital access in education.

“Paratus EduLINK is not just about connectivity, it’s about creating equal access to education,” says Barney Harmse, Executive Chairman of Paratus Group. “We’re proud to bridge the digital divide for thousands of learners who deserve the same opportunities as anyone else, no matter how remote their location.”

Starlink’s advanced satellite constellation enables true broadband performance, delivering high bandwidth, low latency and resilience even in areas lacking traditional infrastructure. With Paratus EduLINK, schools can unlock online learning, teacher development, digital exams and collaborative projects, fostering educational progress and inclusion.