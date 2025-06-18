Paradigm Initiative Calls on Big Tech Companies to Combat Hate Speech Online

As we commemorate the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, Paradigm Initiative (PIN) is calling for big tech companies to enhance their efforts in combating hate speech on their platforms and uphold fundamental human rights online.

PIN’s 2024 Londa report documents that hate speech online is prevalent, with countries such as Angola making at least 25 content removal requests related to hate speech, harassment, and political misinformation. Globally, hate speech has contributed to incitement of violence, exacerbated ethnic tensions, targeting vulnerable and marginalised communities, including women, minorities and in some instances, foreigners. In Nigeria, in 2018, a Facebook post which showed a massacre in the Plateau state was viewed over 11000 times, resulting in ethnic conflicts that led to the killing of citizens. In South Africa, research documents that poor content moderation practices have increased hate speech. At an International level, PIN joined other civil society organisations early in the year to condemn tech company policy changes, which are likely to have an impact on hate speech and information disorders. In India, during elections, hate speech was prevalent. In Ethiopia, in 2021, hate speech and disinformation resulted in the killing an Ethiopian citizen after a Facebook post falsely implicated him in a scandal. Hate speech online fuels conflict and hinders progress towards sustainable development and peace in the Global South. PIN observes the increasing sophistication of actors spreading hate speech, often leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to maximise reach and impact. At the same time, content moderation often falls short, especially for non-English content.

“Hate speech online is a direct attack on the dignity and safety of individuals. We urge technology companies to commit to transparent and effective content moderation practices, especially in the age of artificial intelligence. We urge technology companies to prioritise human rights in their operations,” said Bridgette Ndlovu, Paradigm Initiative’s Partnerships and Engagements Officer.

The alarming spread of hate speech online threatens human rights and democratic values. PIN’s latest Londa report notes that as digital platforms continue to grow, governments globally face the difficult task of enacting laws that safeguard individuals from harmful content, such as hate speech, misinformation, and online harassment, while upholding the fundamental right to free speech. This delicate tension reflects broader global discussions about the role of government in effectively regulating digital spaces.

Additionally, governments enacting hate speech laws should refrain from arbitrary arrests and detentions of human rights defenders on charges of unlawful assembly, espionage, hate speech, and sedition. Efforts to counter hate speech should uphold freedoms of expression and not stifle legitimate speech.

PIN calls on tech companies to: