NTBC Invites Concept Notes for the 2025 TBDF Call

The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ), through the Ministry of Technology and Science – Zambia (MoTS), established the Technology Business Development Fund (TBDF) to support the development, transfer, and commercialization of innovative technologies that drive economic growth and job creation.



In accordance with the 8th National Development Plan, which focuses on economic transformation, industrialisation, and adding value in essential sectors such as Mining, Agriculture, and Manufacturing, the National Technology Business Centre – NTBC invites eligible applicants to submit Concept Notes for the 2025 TBDF Call.



This Call specifically targets early-stage start-ups, innovators, and institutions with market-ready or near-market innovations in the following priority technology areas:



Priority Focus Areas:

1. Animal husbandry, genetics, biotechnology, and veterinary science

1.1. Identification and Characterisation of Genes Conferring Disease Resistance

1.2. Disease Resistance Engineering through Advanced Biotechnological Approaches

1.3. Development of Improved Animal Breeds with Enhanced Productivity and Resilience

1.4. Integration of Disease Resistance Engineering into Breed Improvement Programs

1.5. Socio-economic and Environmental Impact Assessment of Novel Breeding Technologies:



2. Mining Technologies

2.1. Smart Mining Solutions (Automated Drilling, Digital Twin Tech, Autonomous Haulage)

2.2. Mineral Exploration (GIS Mapping, Drones, UAVs, Geophysical Tools)

2.3. Advanced Processing and

2.4.Value Addition Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technologies.



3. Agricultural Technologies

3.1. Climate-Smart and Precision Agriculture

3.2. Water harvesting

3.3. Biotechnology and Genetically Modified Crops

3.4.IoT and Sensor-Based Irrigation

3.5. Systems Farm Automation, Vertical Farming, Mobile Agri-Apps

3.6. Agroforestry, Aquaponics, Post-Harvest Management



4. Manufacturing Technologies

4.1. Agro-Processing Innovations

4.2.Mineral and Gemstone value addition

4.3. Renewable Energy Integration in Manufacturing

4.4.Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Robotics, Electronics

4.5.Value Chain Traceability using Blockchain.

5. Cross-Cutting Emerging Technologies

5.1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.2. Applications Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind, Hydro, Bioenergy)

5.3. Virtual & Augmented Reality, Digital Platforms

5.4. Advanced Materials & Clean Tech



This initiative offers a unique opportunity for you to transform your prototype into a viable commercial venture while contributing to Zambia’s industrial and technological development.



Eligible Applicant Categories:

– Innovators & Start-ups/Entrepreneurs seeking to commercialize their innovations

– Research & Development Institutions, Universities Colleges or Trades Training Institutes – seeking technology transfer & commercialization for their innovations



Applications must be submitted to NTBC by filling in a prescribed application form available at the NTBC offices in Lusaka, downloadable on www.ntbc.co.zm or https://tbdf.ntbc.co.zm or and/or email requests.



THE APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY 31 July 2025.

COMPLETED APPLICATION FORMS MUST BE ADDRESSED TO:



The Director

National Technology Business Centre

8th Floor, New Government Complex Nasser Road

P.O. BOX RW 51310, LUSAKA