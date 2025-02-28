Nsano Secures Two Payment Service Licenses in Rwanda

Leading pan-African Fintech company, Nsano Ltd has officially opened its East Africa regional office in Rwanda. This comes after the company was granted both the Payment Aggregation and Payment Remittances Service Licenses (Category II and III) by the National Bank of Rwanda.

Nsano’s track record of providing secure payment solutions has been instrumental in their rapid expansion into multiple African markets.

“We are excited to launch the East African wing of our business in Rwanda. We commend the National Bank of Rwanda for a seamless and transparent process in acquiring our license. Rwanda represents one of the fastest growing technology hubs in Africa and this aligns perfectly with our mission to be Africa’s premier digital payment processor. As a customer-focused organization, we believe that coverage across the continent is key to giving our customers cross-market synergies that will enable them scale” – Priscilla Hazel, Nsano’s Group CEO remarked.

The Nsano Group has made major strides in the news in recent months after announcing a monumental partnership with AFS to transform card payments on the continent in February.

About Nsano:

Nsano is a leading Pan-African Fintech company, established in Ghana in 2013. Over the past decade, Nsano has revolutionized payments evolving from a VAS provider to become one of the continent’s fastest growing technology powerhouses.

With regional offices in Ghana, Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire, Rwanda and the UK, the company’s payment processing footprint cuts across over 30 countries. The company holds licenses from the Bank of Ghana, the Central Bank of Zambia, and the the National Bank of Rwanda.