NICO Insurance Zambia Launches Digital Platforms to Enhance Customer Convenience and Access

NICO Insurance Zambia is pleased to announce the launch of its digital platforms, designed to provide customers nationwide with easier, safer, and more convenient access to a full range of insurance services.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric service delivery, we have introduced multiple digital access points that allow clients to manage their insurance needs anytime, from anywhere,” the company shared.

Customers can now explore products, purchase policies, and make payments with ease through the following official platforms:

Clients Web Portal: https://clients-nico.inshuwa.com

NICO Self-Service App (Currently available on Google Play and coming soon to iOS)

How to Buy NICO Insurance via USSD:

1. Dial *488#

2. Select Option 6-Insurance

3. Choose Option 1 – Motor

4. Select Option 1- Buy Policy

5. Choose NICO Insurance

Website: Visit www.nicoinsurance.co.zm then navigate to the “Buy Online” menu to select the policy that best suits your needs.

These platforms are designed to simplify insurance processes, improve transparency, and ensure that customers can access reliable coverage without visiting a physical branch.

Customers are strongly advised to avoid making any payments directly to staff members. All transactions should be conducted only through the approved digital channels to ensure security and accountability.

For support and inquiries, contact: Email: info@nicoinsurance.co.zm