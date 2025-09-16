New Versions of Apple’s Software Platforms Are Now Available

Apple has released a major wave of software updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, bringing a fresh design and powerful intelligence features to the entire ecosystem. At the center of this release is Liquid Glass, a translucent material that reflects and refracts its surroundings to create a unified, expressive look across apps, widgets, and controls.

New Apple Intelligence capabilities expand how users interact with their devices. Live Translation makes cross-language communication seamless in Messages, FaceTime, Phone, and even AirPods. Visual intelligence allows users to take a screenshot and instantly search or ask questions, while Image Playground and Genmoji bring more creativity to conversations. Fitness gets a boost with Workout Buddy, which delivers personalized audio motivation during workouts.

Each platform receives tailored updates. iOS 26 introduces more Lock Screen customization, call screening, Hold Assist, improved Messages, and a new Apple Games app. iPadOS 26 unlocks an intuitive windowing system, an enhanced Files app, and new creative tools such as Background Tasks and the Preview app. macOS Tahoe offers its biggest Spotlight upgrade, more Control Center options, and iPhone-style calling features like Call Screening and Hold Assist.

On Apple Watch, watchOS 26 debuts sleep scores, FDA-cleared hypertension notifications, redesigned watch faces, and Live Translation in Messages. tvOS 26 enhances Apple TV with karaoke-style sing-along sessions, FaceTime Contact Posters, and easier profile switching. visionOS 26 adds spatial browsing, lifelike Personas, immersive spatial scenes for photos, and interactive environments, including a dynamic view of Jupiter.

Accessibility sees meaningful improvements with systemwide Accessibility Reader, Braille Access, Magnifier on Mac, and Live Captions on Apple Watch. Together, these updates highlight Apple’s commitment to intelligence, personalization, and inclusivity.

All software releases are available as free updates, with certain features varying by region and language.

See full feature details here.