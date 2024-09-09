Network International extends strategic partnership with Orabank Group

Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has extended its strategic partnership with Orabank Group, the largest banking group in Francophone Africa, to transform the bank’s prepaid and agent banking solutions.

The partnership is a significant milestone in enhancing the banking experience for Orabank Group customers and enabling the bank’s digital transformation with innovative solutions. It will leverage Network’s expertise in enhancing Orabank’s competitiveness in the Francophone markets. It also strengthens Network’s existing partnership with Orabank Group by introducing innovative payment technology and solutions to enhance consumer trust and convenience.

Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, Group CEO, Orabank Group, said: “We are thrilled to enter a new phase of growth through the strategic partnership with Network International. Using Network’s expertise, we are shaping the future of the digital payment market in Francophone Africa with new products and services that will facilitate our digital payment transformation. This offers an elevated experience for our customers and emphasises our pivotal role in the financial market.”

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing, Network International, said: “We are excited to extend our strategic partnership with Orabank Group to transform digital payments for their customers in the prepaid and agent banking space. Implementing Network’s innovative solutions underlines the bank’s impact in the Francophone market by providing superior payment experiences. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead and achieving new heights of success by working together.”

Source: Network International