NAPSA Stakeholder Forum 2025: Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Innovation

The National Pension Scheme Authority – NAPSA hosted its 2025 Stakeholder Forum last Friday, unveiling the 2024 Annual Report and reaffirming its commitment to securing the future of millions of Zambians.
NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa highlighted NAPSA’s drive for innovation with the eNAPSA iCare platform, which simplifies pension submissions and improves service delivery.
Some key highlights from the 2024 Annual Report:
– Fund growth of 30.1%, reaching ZMW 87.2 billion.
– Pre-Retirement Lumpsum Benefit (20% Partial Withdraw): ZMW 9.91 billion paid out in 2024.
– Investment of USD 200m in Maamba Energy Project Phase II.
– Launch of Innovation Hub and eNAPSA iCare platform.
– Customer satisfaction at 84%; awarded Most Customer-Centric Public Institution.
– Closure of ZNPF accounts, with ZMW 1.875 billion paid to 58,887 members.
– Recognition as the 2024 Integrity Champion by ACC.
– Recognised and awarded the Most Disruptive ICT Solution of the Year Award, Application Solution Excellence Award,Most Innovative Public Sector ICT Initiative of the Year Award, Excellence in Emerging Technology of the Year Award and ICT Leadership Award of the Year from Information and Communications Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ).
– Celebration of 25 years of NAPSA’s growth in social security.
The Minister of Labour and Social Security Hon. Brenda M Tambatamba, MP, who was the Guest of Honour noted NAPSA’s resilience and role in national development, noting its 25-year journey as a cornerstone of Zambia’s social security system.
By securing sustainable returns, NAPSA protects members’ retirement benefits, ensuring financial stability for pensioners while easing the government’s fiscal burden. Retiree spending also drives consumer demand, boosting economic resilience.
NAPSA’s investments have a strong multiplier effect through infrastructure projects, SME funding, job creation, and financial sector support. With prudent fund management, the Authority is not only safeguarding pensions but also contributing to sustainable growth and long-term economic stability for Zambia.
See the NAPSA 2024 Annual Report here https://tinyurl.com/NAPSA2024Report