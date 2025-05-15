MTN Zambia Turns 20 – and Says “Thank You” With K10 Million in Prizes

MTN Zambia has launched its largest-ever consumer celebratuion,  giving away over K10 million in cash and prizes to mark its 20th anniversary. The campaign, titled ‘Thank  You Zambia’, celebrates two decades of growth, innovation, and unwavering customer loyalty — and  kicks off a nationwide moment of appreciation designed to reach every corner of the country. 

“This 20-year journey is a celebration of our customers and the future we’re building together,” said  MTN Zambia CEO Abbad Reda. “This campaign is about gratitude — turning every connection into a  chance to say thank you and put cash, prizes, and joy directly into the hands of the people who made us  what we are.” 

The ‘Thank You Zambia’ mega campaign will see over 2,000 winners announced daily — with one winner every 20 seconds — a symbolic nod to MTN’s 20 years of service in Zambia. Prizes range from  iPhones and MoMo cash to laptops, local getaways, luxury travel to Dubai, and a grand prize of K1  million split between two lucky customers. 

The celebration kicked off in Lusaka with an unforgettable street party at PHI Mall, transforming the  morning rush hour into a vibrant display of community energy. The launch featured crowd giveaways,  dance crews, live DJs, and appearances by popular local artists — bringing excitement to the capital and  setting the tone for the nationwide tour to follow. 

“We wanted this to be more than just a promotion,” said Chief Consumer Officer Richard Acheampong.  “It’s a meaningful campaign that brings people together, celebrates where we’ve come from, and looks  ahead to the next 20 years of progress — together.” 

Running alongside the prize giveaway is a series of roadshows, MoMo activations, community outreach  events, and a dedicated radio and digital series that spotlights real customers whose lives have been  transformed through MTN’s services and connectivity. 

From a single tower in 2005 to a national network spanning all 10 provinces, MTN has helped drive  Zambia’s digital transformation — empowering entrepreneurs, enhancing access to education, and  bringing connectivity to even the most remote communities. 

The ‘Thank You Zambia’ celebration is now live nationwide. To participate, customers simply need to  purchase airtime, data, or voice bundles using MTN MoMo via *115# or *117#. 

