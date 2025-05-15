MTN Zambia Turns 20 – and Says “Thank You” With K10 Million in Prizes

MTN Zambia has launched its largest-ever consumer celebratuion, giving away over K10 million in cash and prizes to mark its 20th anniversary. The campaign, titled ‘Thank You Zambia’, celebrates two decades of growth, innovation, and unwavering customer loyalty — and kicks off a nationwide moment of appreciation designed to reach every corner of the country.

“This 20-year journey is a celebration of our customers and the future we’re building together,” said MTN Zambia CEO Abbad Reda. “This campaign is about gratitude — turning every connection into a chance to say thank you and put cash, prizes, and joy directly into the hands of the people who made us what we are.”

The ‘Thank You Zambia’ mega campaign will see over 2,000 winners announced daily — with one winner every 20 seconds — a symbolic nod to MTN’s 20 years of service in Zambia. Prizes range from iPhones and MoMo cash to laptops, local getaways, luxury travel to Dubai, and a grand prize of K1 million split between two lucky customers.

The celebration kicked off in Lusaka with an unforgettable street party at PHI Mall, transforming the morning rush hour into a vibrant display of community energy. The launch featured crowd giveaways, dance crews, live DJs, and appearances by popular local artists — bringing excitement to the capital and setting the tone for the nationwide tour to follow.

“We wanted this to be more than just a promotion,” said Chief Consumer Officer Richard Acheampong. “It’s a meaningful campaign that brings people together, celebrates where we’ve come from, and looks ahead to the next 20 years of progress — together.”

Running alongside the prize giveaway is a series of roadshows, MoMo activations, community outreach events, and a dedicated radio and digital series that spotlights real customers whose lives have been transformed through MTN’s services and connectivity.

From a single tower in 2005 to a national network spanning all 10 provinces, MTN has helped drive Zambia’s digital transformation — empowering entrepreneurs, enhancing access to education, and bringing connectivity to even the most remote communities.

The ‘Thank You Zambia’ celebration is now live nationwide. To participate, customers simply need to purchase airtime, data, or voice bundles using MTN MoMo via *115# or *117#.