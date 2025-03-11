MTN Zambia Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Lives: A Big Thank You to All Zambians

MTN Zambia is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of connecting Zambians, driving digital transformation, and empowering progress across the nation. From the very beginning, MTN has championed a business strategy centered on providing leading digital solutions that propel Zambia’s progress, enabling individuals, businesses, and communities to unlock their full potential in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Reflecting on the journey, the Zambia of 20 years ago is vastly different from the Zambia we know today. MTN’s innovation has played a critical role in transforming lives, bridging gaps, and bringing loved ones closer—no matter the distance. MTN Zambia’s core belief remains steadfast: everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern, connected life. This belief underpins the company’s commitment to leveling the playing field and turning “can’t” into “can” for every Zambian, wherever they live.

As part of the MTN@20 celebration, the company is also looking ahead with renewed dedication. MTN Zambia CEO, Abbad Reda said that, “Our core belief remains at the heart of everything we do: every person deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern, connected life. While we have achieved so much together over the past 20 years, there is still so much more we are eager to accomplish. Connectivity is a necessity in today’s world, linking us to endless possibilities and keeping us close to those we love. We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support, and we promise to deliver even more to every corner of Zambia in the years to come.”

And speaking during the campaign launch, Richard Acheampong, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN Zambia, said, “This brand campaign we have launched today is a testament to the 20 years of collaboration, partnership, and progress we have made together. MTN would not be what it is today without you, our loyal customers, who have stood with us through the years. While we’ve achieved so much, we are determined to do even more with you. We are committed to breaking down barriers that limit access to the digital world, such as the high cost of devices. That’s why we continue to form strategic partnerships that enable us to launch the most competitively priced devices in the market.”

Adding to this, Dalitso Miti, Brand & Communications Manager at MTN Zambia, shared: “This campaign is really about our customers. We want to take this opportunity to show our gratitude because we could not have reached this milestone without you. As we kickstart what will be a celebratory year, this campaign seeks to build nostalgia as we reflect on where we’ve come from but also inspire great hope for what lies ahead as we continue to innovate, support communities, and equip Zambians with the necessary tools to thrive. Over the course of the year, we will be announcing several exciting activities with you, the customer, as the central focus. So, do join in on these celebrations—they are truly for you.”

While the General Manager – Corporate Services, Pamela Pio, emphasized the company’s efforts to bridge the digital divide and said that, “At MTN, we believe everyone should have access to the benefits of a modern, connected life. This is why we have focused on expanding rural coverage by installing sites across the country, enabling communities in remote areas to access our services. Initiatives like the Alola smartphone launch in 2024 have also made digital connectivity more accessible by providing affordable handsets for more Zambians. Additionally, we are proud to support inclusivity through our dedicated desks for people living with hearing impairments, ensuring that everyone can communicate and thrive in the digital age.”

She further stated that, “for 17 years, MTN Zambia’s Y’ello Care programs have transformed lives, empowering children, women, youth, refugees, people living with disabilities, and the elderly across urban and rural areas. These initiatives have addressed critical needs in climate action, economic recovery, job creation, entrepreneurship, and education—fostering sustainability and community development.

Through the MTN@20 campaign, MTN Zambia once again extends its gratitude to its customers and invites everyone to join the celebration by participating in the exciting activities planned throughout the year.

Here’s to 20 years of progress, connectivity, and innovation—and to an even brighter, more connected future ahead!