MTN, Huawei Develop Telecom Antenna to Improve Network Performance

In its quest to further improve network performance and energy efficiency using innovative hardware and software, Zambia’s leading telecommunications operator, MTN has partnered with Huawei to develop a latest antenna Unit also known as Meta-Active Antenna Unit.

Meta-AAU is a 3rd generation of 5G active able to offer more coverage range and bandwidth while consuming less energy as compared to the traditional antenna.

Speaking in Lusaka, Thomas Ngoma, MTN Zambia Chief Technology Officer said this latest innovation marks a crucial step in MTN Zambia’s journey towards 5.5G.

“This collaboration marks a crucial step in MTN Zambia’s journey towards 5.5G. Huawei’s dual-band AAU technology not only enhances current network performance but also provides a clear path for future 5.5G evolution. It lays the foundation for the next phase of commercial 5G deployment. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Huawei to deliver world-class digital services to Zambian users.” He said.

Meta-AAU is a product of MTN and Huawei joint Innovation lab and has successfully been deployed in Zambia’s MTN 5G network, and it represents a significant breakthrough in frequency network deployment. It sets a new benchmark for efficient and sustainable 5G infrastructure development in Zambia and Africa.

Speaking in Lusaka,Robin Yu Bin, Director of Huawei’s Southern Africa Multi-country Management Department explained that MTN Zambia is the first operator in Africa to commercialize 2.6G and 3.5G dual-band AAU.

“Its successful deployment demonstrates the feasibility and commercial value of this solution. Huawei will continue to leverage its expertise in 5G technology to help MTN build a sustainable, intelligent network infrastructure.” He said.

The Meta-AAU solution addresses some of the most common challenges that MTN faces such as limited tower space for equipment deployment, high operational expenditures, particularly costly deployments. It also overcomes several technical challenges, including the integration of high-density ELAA arrays, coordinated scheduling for dual bands, remote independent adjustment, and advanced sleep modes for energy efficiency, while allowing for a continuous 5G experience across various scenarios.

Unlike traditional antennas, Meta-AAU simplifies deployment by drastically reducing on tower space required, less rental expenses and no need for front-haul upgrades resulting to cost savings.