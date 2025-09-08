MTN Group Fintech to Host Inaugural Summit 2025 in Johannesburg

MTN Group Fintech, Africa’s largest fintech platform by scale and reach, will be hosting its inaugural MTN Fintech Summit 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 9 to 11 September 2025.

Themed “Take-Off”, the Summit will convene 300 delegates from across Africa and beyond, including policy makers, regulators, fintech innovators, and industry leaders from our diverse markets.

The Summit represents a landmark moment in MTN Group Fintech’s growth, designed to spark collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and new commercial opportunities across Africa’s digital financial services ecosystem.

Serigne Dioum, CEO: MTN Group Fintech, said: “Our theme ‘Take-Off’ captures the essence of our current trajectory, a pivotal moment where strategic groundwork meets execution, and innovation meets scale. This inaugural summit underscores our commitment to the ever-growing pedigree of Africa’s fintech landscape. By bringing together leading innovators, regulators, and policymakers, we aim to shape inclusive and trusted digital financial systems that unlock new opportunities, uplift communities, and drive lasting socio-economic impact across the continent.”

Structured into two interconnected streams – a Regulatory & Policy Forum and a Commercial & Ecosystem Forum – the Summit will explore strategies to strengthen regulatory frameworks, deepen industry collaboration, and accelerate digital and financial inclusion.

The Summit will feature a series of high-impact sessions focused on advancing financial innovation and regulatory alignment across Africa. Key discussions will explore how regulators and fintech’s can unlock the full potential of cross-border remittances and float, the delicate balance between data sovereignty and regulatory compliance, and the need for harmonized oversight of Mobile Money Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Nikiwe Tanga, Chief Legal Officer at MTN Group Fintech, added: “Our ambition extends beyond commercial objectives to include the advancement of sound regulatory and legal frameworks that support inclusive financial systems. This summit underscores MTN Group Fintech’s commitment to fostering trusted digital ecosystems that align with evolving legal standards and regulatory expectations. By facilitating dialogue, reinforcing compliance-driven partnerships, and promoting responsible innovation, we are contributing to the development of resilient financial infrastructures that uphold the rule of law and deliver sustainable value across Africa.”

The MTN Fintech Summit 2025 is set to become a cornerstone platform for Africa’s digital transformation journey, highlighting the critical role of fintech in bridging gaps in access, opportunity, and innovation.

