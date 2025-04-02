MTN Group Elevates Home Broadband Business, Appoints Executive to Lead Strategic Growth

As part of MTN Group’s ambition to lead in the provision of reliable, high-quality home broadband services, the company is pleased to announce the elevation of Group Home into a dedicated business function within Group Commercial. To lead this strategic focus area, Ankur Bajpai has been appointed Executive: Group Home Broadband, effective 1 April 2025.

This move reinforces MTN’s commitment to strengthening its position in the broadband market by ensuring executional focus, accelerating innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. The dedicated function will play a critical role in driving market penetration while achieving sustainable growth through operational excellence.

Ankur brings over 21 years of experience in business strategy and advanced analytics, with extensive expertise in the telecommunications sector. For the past seven years, he has been an integral part of MTN Group, contributing significantly to its growth and innovation efforts.

Throughout his career, Ankur has worked across three continents and travelled to over 80 countries, giving him a rich global perspective. Before joining MTN, he held leadership roles at Etisalat Group, including Director of Commercial Intelligence across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East and Assistant Vice President for Corporate Marketing at Etisalat DB. He also held key roles at Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications.

Ankur holds an MBA in Strategic Management and Managerial Finance from Cardiff Business School in Wales and an Advanced Diploma in Web-Centric Curriculum from the National Institute of Information Technology in India.

As Executive Group Home Broadband, Ankur will lead the development and execution of MTN’s home broadband strategy, with a strong focus on Fibre to the Home (FTTH) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions.

“We are excited to see Ankur take on this role at a time when home connectivity is more critical than ever. His leadership will help us bring practical, high-quality solutions to more households across our markets. I’m looking forward to working with him on this journey,” said Selorm Adadevoh, Group Chief Commercial Officer.