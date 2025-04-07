MTN Group and Synamedia Partner to Develop Pan-African Streaming Platform

MTN Group has entered a strategic partnership with Synamedia, a leading video software provider, to develop a new streaming platform tailored for mobile and fixed broadband subscribers across Africa. This collaboration aims to enhance digital content accessibility and provide a diverse range of viewing options to meet the evolving preferences of audiences throughout the continent.

The service will leverage Synamedia’s advanced, cloud-based technologies to deliver both linear television and video-on-demand content. The platform will offer diverse monetisation models, including subscriptions, ad-supported content, and free streaming channels with targeted advertising. Each market will benefit from a curated content strategy, thoughtfully adapted to local cultures, languages, and viewing habits – ensuring deep relevance and strong audience resonance across the continent.

Synamedia’s technology will play a key role in shaping the platform, enabling seamless content management and personalised recommendations. With Synamedia’s integration expertise, the platform will be built for reliability and scalability.

Selorm Adadevoh, Group Chief Commercial Officer at MTN Group, said, “We see a unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content. This partnership enables us to leverage cutting-edge technology and deep customer insights to enhance entertainment experiences and drive digital inclusion.”

Paul Segre, Synamedia CEO, said, “Thanks to MTN’s leadership and innovation, smartphone owners across Africa will be able to enjoy innovative linear TV and on-demand video. By taking advantage of the breadth of our integrated, cloud-based portfolio to quickly deploy new services at scale, MTN will be able to create a groundbreaking set of offerings for customers and viewers that will drive new revenues.”

This collaboration underscores MTN Group and Synamedia’s shared commitment to advancing digital inclusion and enhancing access to quality content across Africa. By leveraging innovative technologies and a localised approach, this partnership is poised to create a service that brings value to audiences and contributes to the development of the continent’s digital ecosystem. With this strategic alignment, MTN and Synamedia are taking meaningful steps toward empowering communities, driving industry progress, and shaping the future of entertainment in Africa.