MTN Business Launches ICT Connect Expo to Showcase Innovation Through Partnerships

MTN Business today officially opened the ICT Connect Expo, an exciting platform designed to showcase innovative, future-ready solutions developed through strategic partnerships with leading technology providers. The event forms part of MTN’s ongoing 20-year Anniversary celebrations, marking two decades of connecting people, businesses, and communities.

Speaking at the opening, MTN Zambia CEO, Mr. Abbad Reda said, “the ICT Connect Expo provides a platform for our enterprise customers, Government stakeholders, SMEs and industry innovators to engage in dialogue, showcase cutting-edge digital solutions, and foster strategic partnerships.”

Meanwhile the MTN Zambia Enterprise Business Unit, General Manager, Ms. Mildred Chica said the Expo highlights MTN’s evolution from a provider of basic mobile solutions to a trusted partner driving digital transformation across all sectors.

“When MTN Business first began its journey, our mission was simple — to connect people and businesses through reliable mobile communication. Over the years, the world has evolved, and so have we,” she said. “Today, MTN Business stands as a trusted partner in helping enterprises operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently through cutting-edge technologies.”

MTN Business now offers a diverse portfolio of converged enterprise solutions, including Fleet Management solutions that help organizations monitor and optimize their operations in real time, an Enterprise Self-Service Platform that gives customers greater control and visibility over their SIMs, Cloud and Communication platforms that enable seamless digital interaction across multiple channels and a wide range of innovative ICT and connectivity services designed to simplify business, enhance productivity, and enable growth.

The Enterprise Business Head emphasized that partnerships remain central to MTN’s success.

“At the heart of our progress lies one key ingredient, partnerships. Innovation thrives where collaboration exists. Our partners’ commitment to adopting emerging technologies keeps MTN at the forefront of innovation, ensuring we deliver solutions that are advanced, secure, and future-ready,” she added.

The ICT Connect Expo provides customers, partners, and stakeholders an opportunity to experience MTN’s latest innovations and explore how technology is transforming the business landscape. The Expo underscores MTN’s ongoing commitment to building a digitally connected Africa and empowering businesses to harness technology for sustainable growth and competitiveness.