MTN Announces K1 Million Grand Prize Winners of the MTN@20 Thank U Zambia Promotion

MTN Zambia has concluded its Thank U Zambia promotion with a highly anticipated grand prize draw, marking a historic celebration of 20 years of connecting the nation.

Running from May 17 to September 15, 2025, the promotion rewarded an unprecedented 217,517 winners across all 10 provinces, underscoring MTN’s commitment to giving back to its loyal customers through life-changing prizes and experiences.

The Thank U Zambia campaign was guided by an attitude of gratitude, expressing thanks not just in words but in tangible ways that touched everyday lives. Customers won a wide array of prizes including the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, Alola smartphones, K20,000 cash prizes, local holiday getaways, and K100 MoMo cash transfers every 20 seconds throughout the campaign.

The grand prize saw two customers each walk away with K500,000 in cash: Kenneth Mwanza from Solwezi and Enoch Zulu from Nyimba. In addition, Hence Mikwala from Mpongwe won a fully sponsored trip for two to Dubai, creating unforgettable memories for her and his loved one.

Speaking at the grand draw event, MTN Zambia Chief Consumer Officer Richard Acheampong said:

“This year, MTN has been led by an attitude of gratitude, giving thanks through meaningful action. The Thank U Zambia promotion was designed to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of our 20-year journey. With over 217,000 winners from all 10 provinces, this promotion has touched lives far and wide. The energy and excitement we have witnessed from winners, even in the most remote parts of the country, and their stories of how these prizes have transformed their lives, have been truly inspiring. Today, we are proud to announce the grand prize of K1,000,000 being shared between Kenneth Mwanza from Solwezi and Enoch Zulu from Nyimba, as well as a fully sponsored trip to Dubai won by Hence Mikwala from Mpongwe. These are life-changing moments that show the true spirit of this celebration.”

To ensure transparency and fairness, the entire prize draw process was independently verified and overseen by KPMG auditors.

The Thank U Zambia promotion has set a new benchmark for customer appreciation in Zambia, blending rewards with community engagement and creating a national celebration of unity. More than a promotion, it was a demonstration of MTN’s role as a trusted partner in progress, digital innovation, and empowerment for every Zambian.