MTN and Microsoft Expand Access to AI-powered Tools Across Africa

Africa’s leading mobile operator, MTN Group, and global technology giant Microsoft are pleased to announce their plans to democratise access to artificial intelligence-powered learning and productivity tools to people across the African continent.

Launched to celebrate MTN reaching the milestone of serving 300 million customers, the collaboration aims to enable more African citizens to participate meaningfully in the digital economy through Microsoft 365 Copilot – a powerful AI assistant designed to enhance creativity, simplify everyday tasks, and make technology more accessible.

The offering also includes Microsoft’s trusted security features, helping users stay safer online through built-in protection against phishing, data loss, and evolving cyberthreats, supported by continuous monitoring across devices.

“Africa’s growth will increasingly be shaped by how effectively its people can participate in the digital economy. Africa is a young continent, and by 2040 will have the largest working population in the world. To ensure that this youth dividend yields positively, AI skills and capabilities will be essential,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“Our partnership with Microsoft strengthens that trajectory. Working together, we will provide tools that open new pathways for innovation and opportunity that will define the continent’s next phase of progress.”

By combining MTN’s reach and local insight with Microsoft’s global technology expertise, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to help bridge the skills and opportunity gap and support Africa’s shift from connectivity to meaningful participation.

“Our collaboration with MTN reflects our shared goal to enable people to learn, create, and participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” said Samer Abu-Ltaif, President for Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“By bringing Copilot to millions of MTN customers, we are helping unlock new opportunities for learning and innovation across Africa.”

MTN and Microsoft plan to start rolling out the initiative in selected MTN markets in early 2026. This will complement MTN’s broader work to integrate artificial intelligence across its network and services, focusing on practical applications that enhance learning, accessibility and participation in the digital economy. It also reflects MTN’s ongoing commitment to developing responsible technology partnerships that support sustainable growth and shared value.