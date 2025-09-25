MineTech Hub Announces Top 5 Innovators of the timbuktoo Africa MineTech Accelerator

The MineTech Hub, a Pan-African innovation and acceleration centre based at the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR) in Lusaka, Zambia, announced the TOP 5 winners of the MineTech Accelerator under the timbuktoo Africa initiative.

The winners were named as:

Arthur Abaliwano of @AnchorMachines 🇺🇬

Chitula Lukonde of Zanfi Enterprise 🇿🇲

Taslim Olawale Salaudeen of Milsat Technologies 🇳🇬

Tukupala Mwalyo of @Tukutech_ 🇹🇿

Walter K. Mboninyinwami of @SSynchros 🇨🇩

According to the Hub, the five innovators were recognised for pioneering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform Africa’s mining industry.

The MineTech Hub, which is part of the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) timbuktoo initiative, said its goal is to empower start-ups, entrepreneurs, and researchers across Africa to lead the next era of mining innovation.

It further stated that its mission is to drive sustainable economic growth by fostering tech-enabled solutions that redefine mining operations, enhance safety standards, and minimize environmental impact.

The Hub explained that through its acceleration programmes, innovation space, and capacity building initiatives, it seeks to bridge the gap between Africa’s 30% share of the world’s mineral resources and the opportunities they present.