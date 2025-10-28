MEST Africa and Absa Reveal 20 Semi-Finalists for the 2025 MEST Africa Challenge

Twenty startups have been named semi-finalists in the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) 2025, announced today by MEST Africa (www.Meltwater.org) in partnership with Absa, highlighting the continent’s most promising ventures in FinTech and other high-value chain solutions.

Now in its 7th edition, the Challenge brings to life the theme “You Build, We Scale” — inspiring founders to transform bold ideas into scalable financial solutions across Absa’s eight priority markets: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Uganda, and Zambia.

The selected ventures are addressing some of the continent’s most pressing financial innovation needs — spanning next-generation payments, smart credit solutions, cross-border trade, agri-fintech, and digital financial literacy.

“Each of these founders represents a unique path toward reimagining how finance works for Africans,” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor at MEST Africa and MAC Lead. “Their ideas pair technology with empathy, proving that lasting change comes from solving real problems within their own communities. We’re proud to provide a platform that connects them with investors, mentors, and global opportunities.”

As MEST Africa’s strategic partner for the 2025 edition of MAC, Absa continues to play a pivotal role in driving digital innovation in financial services and inclusion across Africa. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering entrepreneurs who are redefining financial access for individuals and businesses alike.

“Congratulations to the top 20 finalists and to all applicants. The quality of submissions has been exceptional, showcasing the depth of innovation and entrepreneurial drive across Africa. These startups are not only solving real challenges; they’re building the foundation for inclusive growth and lasting impact. Our partnership with MEST and our active participation in the MEST Africa Challenge 2025 reflect our commitment to open collaboration within the FinTech ecosystem. At Absa, we see ourselves as partners in this journey, guided by a purpose to make banking simpler, more accessible, and more relevant for our customers,” says Tawanda Chatikobo, Head of Digital for Absa Regional Operations (ARO), Retail and Business Banking.

From hundreds of brilliant ideas, these 20 standout startups have emerged to advance in the MEST Africa Challenge 2025.

Botswana

mystock.africa – A retail investing platform giving Africans access to stocks, ETFs, and alternative assets.

Ghana

Brydge – A supply chain platform simplifying cross-border trade for African businesses.

Kutana Technologies Limited – A multi-currency payment platform powering B2B cross-border trade using stablecoins and AI-driven credit.

Kenya

Logistify AI – An AI platform helping SMEs and cooperatives optimize procurement and supply chains.

Farmsky Ventures – A digital lending and crop insurance platform boosting productivity for smallholder farmers.

Investa Farm – An Agri-FinTech platform offering voucher-backed loans for climate-resilient farm inputs.

Mauritius

Black Swan – Uses AI and alternative data to build credit scores for Africa’s unbanked population.

Mozambique

Simulador Bancário – A digital platform simplifying financial planning and loan simulations.

Uganda

Paytota – A unified payment gateway simplifying Africa’s fragmented digital payments ecosystem.

Xzerra – A biometric payment system enabling cashless, fingerprint-based transactions in schools.

Kanzu Finance Limited – A digital banking solution for Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations, Village Savings and Loan Associations, and microfinance institutions.

Axiom Zorn – A data innovation company enabling access to finance and markets for smallholder farmers.

Credify Africa, Inc – A trade finance and logistics platform bridging Africa’s SME finance gap.

eMaisha Pay – A digital payments platform for agro-traders and small businesses, driving financial inclusion.

Zambia

Ebusaka Green Technology Limited – A FinTech-powered waste-to-value platform digitizing payments and recycling incentives.

KreativBox Technology – digital lending company offering salary-backed loans to civil servants.

Mighty Finance Solution Inc – Provides embedded digital loans to SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

Devdraft Ai – A cross-border payments platform for freelancers and businesses using stablecoin wallets.

Homer Price Agency Solutions Limited – A digital banking provider operating 550+ agents nationwide.

Seychelles

Fusepay – A licensed Payment Service Provider creating a digital finance hub for frontier markets.

The 20 semi-finalists will pitch virtually during the week of October 27, 2025, with only the top 10 startups advancing to the Final Demo Day in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 26, 2025. The overall winner will receive USD $50,000 in equity investment, access to MEST Africa’s global network of mentors, partners, and investors, and the opportunity to explore pilot pathways with Absa’s business units.

“Through this challenge, we’re seeing solutions that are not only innovative but strategically aligned with Africa’s evolving technology landscape. Some of these ideas have the potential to accelerate digital transformation and unlock new value for our customers,” says Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy and Transformation for ARO Technology.

Since 2008, MEST Africa has trained and supported over 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in 90+ startups. The MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) is its flagship pan-African pitch competition designed to identify, support, and scale high-potential technology ventures.

For more information on MAC 2025, visit: https://apo-opa.co/48ZEm9t