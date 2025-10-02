Mastercard Unveils AI-Powered Security and Agentic Commerce Tools at RiskX

Mastercard continues to demonstrate leadership in the field of digital security and payment innovations at RiskX by unveiling new AI-driven tools and partnerships.

Mastercard’s Chief AI and Data Officer, Greg Ulrich, laid out ambitions for the Mastercard Cybersecurity Framework 2030, which includes the 100% tokenization and authentication of all digital transactions. This promise will be complemented by quantum-resistant encryption, advanced digital identity protection, and the promise of trust, resilience, and transparency in all 220 localities of the network.

Mastercard’s new Agentic Commerce solutions also include an Agent Toolkit for developers, Insight Tokens to empower agents with secure instructions and Insight, and expanded Consulting Services for firms adopting AI-powered payments.

“As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and AI reshapes both offense and defense, Mastercard is leveraging intelligent technologies to compress the “detect–decide–defend” cycle without compromising innovation. This means embedding security into every layer of the transaction experience, enabling AI agents to act safely on behalf of consumers, and ensuring that every interaction is grounded in transparency, privacy, and control. Since 2018, we’ve invested over $11 billion into our security solutions portfolio; The convergence of AI and cybersecurity is more than a strategic priority at Mastercard, it’s a foundational pillar of how we protect trust in digital commerce.” Ulrich stated.

Mastercard is working with Google, Stripe, Antom, and the FIDO Alliance to establish standards to develop agentic commerce and expand secure transactions worldwide. A key emphasis is the collaboration with Google on the AP2 protocol, which is intended to foster confidence in AI-driven commerce ecosystems.

(Image Credit: Greg Ulrich LinkedIn)