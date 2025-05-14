Liquid Zambia and Zanaco Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Financial Inclusion

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia has partnered with Zanaco in a landmark partnership aimed at deepening financial inclusion and expanding access to digital banking through the Zanaco Xpress In-Store model.

Unveiled today, 14th May 2025, the partnership will see the deployment of Xpress agents in six additional stores across Lusaka and the Copperbelt, strategically located in popular retail outlets like Shoprite, Choppies, Pick n Pay, and Zamtel. This builds on Zanaco’s already extensive footprint of over 31,000 agency banking agents nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, Zanaco’s Board Chair Professor Oliver Saasa emphasized that this collaboration aligns with the bank’s “You First” campaign, underscoring a customer-first approach through innovation and accessibility. “Our vision is clear: banking should be about putting our customers first, not just numbers. It should be personalized, convenient, and responsive to the lifestyles and needs of our customers. By integrating our services into locations where people live, work, and shop, we are fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem.” he said.

Zanaco’s Chief Digital Officer, Mathews Tembo, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the partnership with Liquid Home is not only about convenience but about empowerment With the successful implementation of Xpress agents in prominent retailers like Shoprite, Choppies, Pick n Pay, and Zamtel, we have demonstrated our capability to bring essential financial services closer to the people who need them most. This initiative is not just about convenience; it’s about empowering our customers with accessible financial solutions in their daily lives. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive financial ecosystem that supports economic growth and community engagement.”

As Africa’s digital payments economy is expected to grow to $1.5 trillion by 2030, according to Mastercard and Genesis Analytics, this initiative positions both companies as key players in shaping a more inclusive and connected financial ecosystem.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia CEO, Mark Townsend added, “By empowering our customers with connectivity and digital solutions, we proudly contribute to creating a connected Africa that leaves no one behind. In Zanaco, we have identified a partner who can help us expand and further enrich this reach. Liquid is committed to opening up more digital opportunities to individuals and communities and providing the tools to thrive in a digital world.”

With Zanaco agents located in Liquid Home stores in Cairo, East Park, Cosmopolitan, and Lewanika Malls in Lusaka, Zemart Mall in Ndola, and Mukuba Mall in Kitwe, there are multiple benefits: Zanaco customers can access Liquid’s connectivity services while banking in-store, and both Liquid and Zanaco customers can easily deposit or withdraw cash and top up their LTE internet accounts.

Liquid has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in Zambia through a series of innovative initiatives. These include the expansion of public Wi-Fi hotspots in Livingstone, Zambia’s tourism hub, bringing free internet access to residents and visitors alike. The company has also rolled out high-speed internet connectivity to key towns and remote areas across the country through its GPON fibre expansion. In addition, the launches of Azure Stack and Complex Solutions have enhanced cloud computing capabilities for local businesses. To safeguard the digital space, Liquid established a Cyber Security Fusion Centre in Lusaka, offering advanced protection against cyber threats. Its extensive 110,000 km fibre network across Africa, complemented by satellite connectivity, provides reliable internet access not only across Zambia but the continent as a whole, empowering individuals and businesses with world-class digital infrastructure.

This collaboration with Zanaco reflects Liquid Zambia’s ongoing commitment to opening up digital opportunities for all Zambians. It is not just about connectivity or banking; it is about removing barriers, enabling access, and empowering communities to thrive in a digital world.