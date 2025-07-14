Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia Celebrates Digital Excellence at Inaugural Customer Excellence Awards

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia organized its first Excellence Awards on July 11, 2025, in Lusaka where innovation, digital transformation, and exemplary partnership were highlighted from across different sectors. The gathering incorporated stakeholders from governmental and private institutions as well as civil society to acknowledge the organizations and individuals who, through the aid of Liquid’s digital solutions, were able to help businesses grow, improved customer experience, and add value to the economy of Zambia.

The purpose of these awards was to recognize the customers who strive for particular benchmarks of excellence in areas like digital adoption, customer advocacy, IT innovation, and loyalty. A winner for each category was determined through self-nomination, data-driven analysis, and a judging panel. Awards included best Digital Transformation, Best ICT Project and others like Customer Advocate and Feedback Champion which recognized individual achievement. In addition to these awards, honorary awards were given to individuals who have positively impacted their communities and the ICT sector as a whole.

These awards were aimed to enrich the relationship with customers while motivating them towards technology leadership. Along with these goals, it sets to achieve further progress in digital innovation. The event also showcased how essential cooperation and creativity are in the advancement of the nation’s digital transformation and reconfirmed Liquid’s promise to enable businesses and citizens offered through advanced technological solutions.