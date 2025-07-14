Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia Celebrates Digital Excellence at Inaugural Customer Excellence Awards

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia organized its first Excellence Awards on July 11, 2025, in Lusaka where innovation, digital transformation, and exemplary partnership were highlighted from across different sectors. The gathering incorporated stakeholders from governmental and private institutions as well as civil society to acknowledge the organizations and individuals who, through the aid of Liquid’s digital solutions, were able to help businesses grow, improved customer experience, and add value to the economy of Zambia.
The purpose of these awards was to recognize the customers who strive for particular benchmarks of excellence in areas like digital adoption, customer advocacy, IT innovation, and loyalty. A winner for each category was determined through self-nomination, data-driven analysis, and a judging panel. Awards included best Digital Transformation, Best ICT Project and others like Customer Advocate and Feedback Champion which recognized individual achievement. In addition to these awards, honorary awards were given to individuals who have positively impacted their communities and the ICT sector as a whole.
These awards were aimed to enrich the relationship with customers while motivating them towards technology leadership. Along with these goals, it sets to achieve further progress in digital innovation. The event also showcased how essential cooperation and creativity are in the advancement of the nation’s digital transformation and reconfirmed Liquid’s promise to enable businesses and citizens offered through advanced technological solutions.
Here is the full list of all winners and runners-up from the Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia Excellence Awards held on 11th July 2025:
Digital Transformation Award – Winner: Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Runner-Up: Stanbic Bank
Trailblazer Award – Winner: FNB Zambia, Runner-Up: Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA)
Best Digital Customer Experience Award – Winner: Ciela Resort and Spa, Runner-Up: Indo Zambia Bank
SME Tech-Driven Award – Winner: Agora Microfinancing
Best Organisational Change Award – Winner: CIDRZ, Runner-Up: Stanbic Bank
Best ICT Project Award – Winner: Public Service Pensions Fund, Runner-Up: LOLC Holdings
Best IT Team Award – Winner: Indo Zambia Bank, Runner-Up: UNIFI
Prestigious Partnership Award – Winner: Mopani Copper Mines, Runner-Up: FNB Zambia
Customer Advocate Award – Winner: NATSAVE
Growth and Expansion Award – Winner: Indo Zambia Bank, Runner-Up: Stanbic Bank
Product Champion Award – Winner: Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA)
Customer Loyalty Champion – Winner: Valerie Heath
Customer Promoter Award – Winner: Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA)
Feedback Champion Award – Winner: Sunny Ranchold
Corporate Loyalty Award – Winner: Prudential Life
MyLiquid App Award – Winner: Mercury Couriers
Community Impact Award – Winner: Farmhouse – E Misika, Runner-Up: Lead Me Foundation
ICT Champion of the Decade – Winner: Bongo Hive, Runner-Up: Mwangala Mwiya
Public Sector Transformational Award – Winner: NAPSA, Runner-Up: Smart Zambia
Private Sector Transformational Award – Winner: Yango, Runner-Up: Standard Chartered
Customer Excellence Award – Winner: Misozi Bwalya