Liquid Intelligent Technologies Introduces LTE Top-Ups via PrimePay

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has made it easier for customers to top up their LTE accounts by introducing payments through PrimePay. This new option allows users to recharge their accounts using their preferred Mobile Money provider, making the process more convenient and accessible.

To top up, simply dial *494# and follow the prompts. With this update, customers no longer need to rely on traditional payment methods, ensuring a smoother and faster way to stay connected.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia’s CEO Mr Mark Townsend says collaboration drives innovation and growth by sharing expertise and resources, Through its collaboration with PrimePay, Liquid seeks to enhance its digital payment solutions, thereby providing a more seamless and efficient experience for its customers. This partnership enables Liquid to integrate advanced payment technologies, streamlining transactions and minimizing processing times. Furthermore, it supports the company’s overarching strategy to expand its service offerings and reach a broader audience. By prioritizing customer convenience and utilizing innovative solutions, This alignment with PrimePay highlights Liquid’s commitment to digital transformation and its ongoing efforts to improve the value it delivers to clients.

“With a substantial customer base across Zambia relying on Liquid Technologies’ internet services and data packages, this partnership brings even greater convenience to PrimePay users by offering more payment options, including Visa, Mastercard and mobile wallets, along with a simplified, seamless and secure user experience on both smart devices via bill.primepay.co.zm and USSD *494#, ” said Mushimpa Mushingo, CEO of PrimeNet Solutions, who own the PrimePay platform.

As digital payments continue to evolve in Zambia, partnerships like this help improve access to essential services. Whether for work, entertainment, or everyday browsing, having a simple and reliable way to manage LTE top-ups is a step forward in enhancing user experience.