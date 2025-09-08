Liquid C2’s Cloudmania Partners With Avepoint to Enhance Cloud Transformation Across Africa

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced a partnership between its Cloudmania business and global independent software vendor AvePoint (https://www.AvePoint.com/) (Nasdaq: AVPT). Under the agreement, Cloudmania will distribute AvePoint across Africa, opening new markets and opportunities for secure cloud adoption across the continent.

“Partnering with AvePoint is another significant milestone in our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. Incorporating AvePoint’s globally proven solutions into our services enables us to strengthen our existing offerings, equipping our partners and customers with the tools they need to close cyber security gaps, ensure compliance, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2.

The partnership will see AvePoint’s specialised data protection, governance, migration, and SaaS management tools integrated into Cloudmania’s comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft-based solutions. These additional solutions will complement Cloudmania’s current services and help partners and resellers across all industries deliver more secure, scalable, and efficient digital services.

“Africa is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets for cloud. Our exclusive partnership with Cloudmania means we can bring our innovations to a wider audience, empowering organisations of every size and sector to protect their data, streamline their operations, and realise the full value of their digital transformation strategies,” said Mohammed Helaly, Sr. Sales Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa

Hosted on Microsoft Azure and leveraging regional data centres, AvePoint’s solutions meet local compliance requirements while maintaining the highest security standards. This, along with simplicity and ease of deployment, provides a cost-effective and reliable alternative to traditional storage-based backup models.

The partnership between Liquid C2’s award-winning distribution business unit, Cloudmania, and AvePoint is another example of how collaborative partnerships are empowering African businesses through holistic technology solutions that enhance operational resilience and enable digital transformation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.